Bihar Floods Affect 1.7 Million Across 12 Districts

Bihar Floods: Heavy rainfall in Bihar over the past few days has caused water levels to rise in both major and minor rivers. By Monday evening, 13 smaller rivers in Bihar had surpassed the danger mark, leading to floodwaters entering seven districts. Ten major rivers are already flowing above the danger mark, causing havoc in over a dozen districts. The Water Resources Department has issued an alert regarding the rising water levels of these rivers and instructed relevant engineers to monitor the situation closely.
According to the Water Resources Department, the rivers Karmanasha, Dharmawati, Durgawati, Mohane, Bhoothi, Mahi, Baaya, Gandaki, Daha, Barhi, Kari Kosi, Chiraiya, and Ghoghra have crossed the danger mark. This has resulted in floodwaters inundating large areas of Saran, Katihar, Kaimur, Nalanda, Bhagalpur, Samastipur, and Buxar districts. The ingress of floodwaters into rural areas has severely disrupted the lives of villagers. The Water Resources Department reports that several rivers are flowing two to five metres above the danger mark, with water levels continuing to rise.
The Ganga, Kosi, Bagmati, Adhwara, Gandak, Budhi Gandak, Mahananda, Ghaghra, Son, and Punpun rivers have been flowing above the danger mark for the past 10 days. Given the immense pressure on the embankments, department engineers have begun night patrols, while embankment security personnel are conducting 24-hour patrols. Nearby panchayats have also been put on high alert to report any erosion or leakage immediately. The Water Resources Department has deployed security personnel along all 3800 kilometres of embankments and has publicly shared their contact information. Individuals can access their local security personnel's information by scanning a QR code.
Due to the rainfall in Bihar, the number of flood-affected districts has increased from eight to ten. In these ten districts, 1.762 million people across 269 gram panchayats in 46 blocks are affected. According to the Disaster Management Department, the affected districts are Vaishali, Bhojpur, Patna, Lakhisarai, Bhagalpur, Munger, Begusarai, Saran, Khagaria, and Supaul. 321 community kitchens are operational in various districts, providing food to approximately 371,000 flood-affected people.
In addition, the Disaster Department has set up two relief camps providing shelter, food, and medical facilities to approximately 1306 flood victims. Around 54,200 polythene sheets and approximately 10,650 dry ration packets have been distributed among the affected population. 1186 boats have been deployed to facilitate movement, and 22 SDRF and 10 NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.