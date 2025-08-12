Bihar Floods Affect 1.7 Million Across 12 Districts

The Ganga, Kosi, Bagmati, Adhwara, Gandak, Budhi Gandak, Mahananda, Ghaghra, Son, and Punpun rivers have been flowing above the danger mark for the past 10 days. Given the immense pressure on the embankments, department engineers have begun night patrols, while embankment security personnel are conducting 24-hour patrols. Nearby panchayats have also been put on high alert to report any erosion or leakage immediately. The Water Resources Department has deployed security personnel along all 3800 kilometres of embankments and has publicly shared their contact information. Individuals can access their local security personnel's information by scanning a QR code.