Patna

Bihar Gets 7 New Trains Ahead of Chhath-Diwali, 3 Amrit Bharat Express Trains Also Flagged Off

Under the new train services, arrangements have been made to connect passengers to major cities and small towns of the state. Passenger trains, including Jhajha-Danapur Passenger, Patna-Buxar, Nawada-Patna, and Patna-Islampur, will facilitate travel in Patna and the surrounding districts.

3 min read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

अमृत भारत एक्स्प्रेस

Railway Minister inaugurating the trains (Photo: Social Media)

A significant boon has arrived for the people of Bihar ahead of Chhath and Diwali. On Monday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated seven new trains in the state through video conferencing. The new services include three Amrit Bharat Express trains and four passenger trains. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and several MPs were also present at the event held at Patna Junction.

Routes and Halts of New Trains

Under the new train services, arrangements have been made to connect passengers to major cities and small towns of the state. Passenger trains, including Jhajha-Danapur Passenger, Patna-Buxar, Nawada-Patna, and Patna-Islampur, will facilitate travel in Patna and the surrounding districts.

  • Jhajha-Danapur Passenger: Departing from Jhajha at 4 AM, it will reach Danapur at 9 AM, passing through Jamui, Lakhisarai, Barahiya, and Bakhtiyarpur. The return train will depart from Danapur at 5:25 PM and reach Jhajha at 10:30 PM.
  • Patna-Buxar Passenger: This train, departing from Patna Junction at 5:45 PM, will reach Buxar at 8:35 AM the next day.
  • Nawada-Patna DEMU: Departing from Nawada at 5:15 AM, it will reach Patna at 9:30 AM, while the train leaving Patna at 4:15 PM will reach Nawada at 9 PM.
  • Patna-Islampur DEMU: Departing from Patna at 9:45 AM, it will reach Islampur at 12 PM, while the return journey will depart from Islampur at 12:30 PM and reach Patna Junction at 3:55 PM.
  • Three Amrit Bharat Express trains:
    • Muzaffarpur - Charlapalli (Telangana)
    • Chhapra - Anand Vihar (Delhi)
    • Darbhanga - Madar (Rajasthan)


What the Leaders Said

On this occasion, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "This is a big gift from the Railway Ministry for the people of Bihar. We want people to experience safe, fast, and comfortable travel." On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said that the state government will soon start the process of constructing a ring network in Patna and Bhagalpur. Meanwhile, Nawada MP Vivek Thakur informed that the construction of a rail line between Nawada and Pawapuri to connect Nawada with the main line has been approved by the Railway Board. Its formal announcement will also be made soon.

Convenience for Festivals and Boost to Tourism

These new trains will provide great relief to the people of Bihar on the occasion of Chhath and Diwali. People in Patna, Nawada, Buxar, Jhajha, Muzaffarpur, and Chhapra will be able to travel safely and quickly. Additionally, these train services will be very helpful for tourists visiting religious sites and tourist destinations. The Railway Ministry believes that these new trains will not only increase passenger convenience but also help connect small towns and villages of Bihar with the big cities of the country.

Technical and Safety Features

The new passenger and Amrit Bharat Express trains offer ample seating, air-conditioned coaches, and clean facilities for passengers. Prioritising safety, the railways have installed CCTV cameras, modern sound systems, and passenger information systems at all stations and on trains.

Regular Operations to Begin in October

Regular operations of the new passenger trains will commence from October 1. The Amrit Bharat Express will start its operations from October 14. For instance, the Jhajha-Danapur Passenger will run daily, departing from Jhajha in the morning and arriving in Danapur in the evening. Similarly, the Buxar-Patna Passenger and Nawada-Patna DEMU will also offer new conveniences to passengers.

Passengers to Benefit

The introduction of new trains will provide easy connectivity for passengers in Bihar to the capital Patna and other major cities. Additionally, travel time to states like Hyderabad, Delhi, and Rajasthan will also be reduced. This gift from the railways is being seen as a relief for the people of Bihar before major festivals like Chhath and Diwali.

