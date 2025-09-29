Bihar Gets 7 New Trains Ahead of Chhath-Diwali, 3 Amrit Bharat Express Trains Also Flagged Off

On this occasion, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "This is a big gift from the Railway Ministry for the people of Bihar. We want people to experience safe, fast, and comfortable travel." On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said that the state government will soon start the process of constructing a ring network in Patna and Bhagalpur. Meanwhile, Nawada MP Vivek Thakur informed that the construction of a rail line between Nawada and Pawapuri to connect Nawada with the main line has been approved by the Railway Board. Its formal announcement will also be made soon.