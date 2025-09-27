Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bihar gets two Amrit Bharat Express trains, check timings and routes

Bihar is set to get two new Amrit Bharat Express trains ahead of the state assembly elections. These trains will run between Muzaffarpur and Charlapalli (Hyderabad), and Darbhanga and Madar (Ajmer Sharif).

Patrika Desk

Sep 27, 2025

Amrit Bharat Train
Two Amrit Bharat Express trains for Bihar, check timings and routes

Bihar is set to get two new Amrit Bharat Express trains ahead of the state assembly elections. These trains will run between Muzaffarpur and Charlapalli (Hyderabad), and Darbhanga and Madar (Ajmer Sharif). The operation of both Amrit Bharat trains is scheduled to commence in September. The Director of Coaching at the Railway Board, Sanjay R. Neelam, has issued a notification in this regard. These two trains are expected to be flagged off from September 29.

PM Modi to Flag Off Trains Virtually

According to railway sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off both trains. The railways have also released the timetable for train number 15293/94, which will operate between Muzaffarpur and Charlapalli. This train will depart from Muzaffarpur every Tuesday and from Charlapalli every Thursday. The timetable for the Darbhanga-Madar Amrit Bharat Express is expected to be released on Saturday.

Route of the New Amrit Bharat Express Trains

The Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Muzaffarpur at 10:40 AM, passing through Hajipur, Sonpur, Patliputra, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Manikpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Nagpur, and Sirpur before reaching Charlapalli in Hyderabad. The Darbhanga-Madar Amrit Bharat Express will travel via Sitamarhi, Narkatiaganj, and Ajmer Sharif to Madar Junction. This will be the first train from Muzaffarpur to Hyderabad and will have 24 coaches.

Benefits for Passengers

The introduction of the Amrit Bharat Express will make travel to Hyderabad more convenient, facilitating journeys for business professionals and IT students alike. The operation of the Muzaffarpur-Hyderabad Amrit Bharat Express is expected to increase the daily seat availability for approximately two to two and a half thousand people travelling to South India.

Seventh Amrit Bharat Train Passing Through Muzaffarpur

A significant number of Amrit Bharat trains operate from North Bihar. The first Amrit Bharat Express ran from Darbhanga to Anand Vihar. Currently, trains are operational from Darbhanga to Anand Vihar, Sitamarhi to Anand Vihar, and Bapudham Motihari to Anand Vihar. Additionally, an Amrit Bharat Express runs from Jaynagar to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. Two Amrit Bharat trains are running from Saharsa to Anand Vihar, passing through Muzaffarpur. Now, a train service from Muzaffarpur to Hyderabad has also been introduced.

