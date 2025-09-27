Bihar gets two Amrit Bharat Express trains, check timings and routes

Bihar is set to get two new Amrit Bharat Express trains ahead of the state assembly elections. These trains will run between Muzaffarpur and Charlapalli (Hyderabad), and Darbhanga and Madar (Ajmer Sharif). The operation of both Amrit Bharat trains is scheduled to commence in September. The Director of Coaching at the Railway Board, Sanjay R. Neelam, has issued a notification in this regard. These two trains are expected to be flagged off from September 29.