28 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Patna

Bihar Government Announces Construction of 2944 km Rural Roads Ahead of Assembly Elections

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Nitish government has opened its coffers. On Sunday, the government decided to construct 2944 km of rural roads in the state.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 28, 2025

NH

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Nitish government is swiftly implementing pending schemes. On Sunday, the Rural Development Department approved the construction of 2944 km of roads under the Mukhyamantri Gramien Sadak Unnayan Yojana (MMGSUY).

The department has granted administrative approval for this project, and construction will begin soon. This will bring the total number of Chief Minister's rural roads in the state to 824. So far, 445 roads, totaling 2148 km, have been constructed under this scheme.

Connecting Villages Through Development

This road construction scheme, undertaken by the Bihar government to strengthen rural infrastructure, is not just about developing roads; it has become a vital artery for the economic pulse of villages, a source of employment, and a strong link in social empowerment. These roads have transformed thousands of villages. They now provide essential amenities such as uninterrupted connectivity in all weather, easy access to markets, and convenient travel to schools and health centres.

Increased Employment Opportunities

The implementation of this scheme has created thousands of local employment opportunities. Agricultural products have gained access to larger markets. Improved accessibility has increased cash flow in the rural economy, directly impacting the income of rural families.
The new roads have enabled farmers to transport their produce to markets on time. This ensures that agricultural produce reaches markets in good quality, leading to farmers receiving fair prices. Small businesses, the dairy industry, and rural tourism in rural areas have also benefited.

Madhubani, Samastipur, Darbhanga, West Champaran, and Gaya Lead the Way

























Samastipur137.36 km
Madhubani135.36 km
Darbhanga115.48 km
Gaya110.79 km
West Champaran88.86 km

Every Road is a Line of Development

Ashok Chaudhary, the Rural Works Minister, stated that the Mukhyamantri Gramien Sadak Unnayan Yojana (MMGSUY) has become a lifeline for villages. This scheme is directly linked to employment, education, health, and economic development. Villagers now have roads connecting them to the mainstream of development. The construction of the remaining roads will also be completed rapidly in the coming months.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Bihar news

Published on:

28 Jul 2025 08:49 am

English News / Bihar / Patna / Bihar Government Announces Construction of 2944 km Rural Roads Ahead of Assembly Elections
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.