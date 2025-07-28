Bihar Government Announces Construction of 2944 km Rural Roads Ahead of Assembly Elections

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Nitish government is swiftly implementing pending schemes. On Sunday, the Rural Development Department approved the construction of 2944 km of roads under the Mukhyamantri Gramien Sadak Unnayan Yojana (MMGSUY).
The department has granted administrative approval for this project, and construction will begin soon. This will bring the total number of Chief Minister's rural roads in the state to 824. So far, 445 roads, totaling 2148 km, have been constructed under this scheme.
This road construction scheme, undertaken by the Bihar government to strengthen rural infrastructure, is not just about developing roads; it has become a vital artery for the economic pulse of villages, a source of employment, and a strong link in social empowerment. These roads have transformed thousands of villages. They now provide essential amenities such as uninterrupted connectivity in all weather, easy access to markets, and convenient travel to schools and health centres.
The implementation of this scheme has created thousands of local employment opportunities. Agricultural products have gained access to larger markets. Improved accessibility has increased cash flow in the rural economy, directly impacting the income of rural families.
The new roads have enabled farmers to transport their produce to markets on time. This ensures that agricultural produce reaches markets in good quality, leading to farmers receiving fair prices. Small businesses, the dairy industry, and rural tourism in rural areas have also benefited.
|Samastipur
|137.36 km
|Madhubani
|135.36 km
|Darbhanga
|115.48 km
|Gaya
|110.79 km
|West Champaran
|88.86 km
Ashok Chaudhary, the Rural Works Minister, stated that the Mukhyamantri Gramien Sadak Unnayan Yojana (MMGSUY) has become a lifeline for villages. This scheme is directly linked to employment, education, health, and economic development. Villagers now have roads connecting them to the mainstream of development. The construction of the remaining roads will also be completed rapidly in the coming months.