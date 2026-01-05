Bihar: International fake currency gang busted, rented house near India-Nepal border turned into printing unit

Based on information obtained during interrogation, Nepali Police contacted the Superintendent of Police, Motihari, Swarn Prabhat. Subsequently, a joint team led by Sadar DSP Dilip Kumar, DSP-2 Jitesh Pandey, and Mufassil Police Station in-charge Ambesh Kumar conducted the raid. Motihari Police are now investigating whether the accused were only printing Nepali currency or if Indian counterfeit notes were also involved. They are also trying to ascertain in which areas and through which channels the fake notes were being supplied. Currently, the entire matter is under intensive investigation, and security agencies are working to ensure the complete shutdown of this counterfeit currency operation.