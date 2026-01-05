Bihar: International fake currency gang busted, rented house near India-Nepal border turned into printing unit

Fake Currency Factory: Police in East Champaran, Bihar, have busted an international gang operating near the India-Nepal border. The gang had converted a rented room into a factory for printing counterfeit currency. The international fake currency racket was exposed in a joint operation by the Bihar Police and Nepali Police in the Pataura village of Mufassil police station area. The revelations following the raid have shocked security agencies.
Acting on intelligence received from the Nepali Police, Motihari Police raided a seemingly ordinary rented house. What they found inside left officials stunned. The house had been completely transformed into a mini printing press. Large quantities of fake Nepali currency were being printed using modern printers, computer systems, and bundles of paper. During the raid, police recovered a significant amount of counterfeit notes, machinery, and other suspicious items.
The investigation revealed a startling fact: the gang operated like a business, with its members referring to themselves as employees. They were assigned a specific daily target for printing fake notes. The gang's motive was clear: 'The more you print, the more you earn.' Driven by a desire for quick riches, the gang was supplying counterfeit notes to border areas of Nepal and India.
The tentacles of this international racket extended to Nepal. Nepali Police had previously apprehended a gang involved with counterfeit notes in Nepal, who, during interrogation, revealed the name of Ravi Srivastava. Interrogation indicated that he resided in a rented house in the Mufassil police station area of Motihari and was involved in printing fake currency. Based on this information, Nepali Police had been closely monitoring this network.
Based on information obtained during interrogation, Nepali Police contacted the Superintendent of Police, Motihari, Swarn Prabhat. Subsequently, a joint team led by Sadar DSP Dilip Kumar, DSP-2 Jitesh Pandey, and Mufassil Police Station in-charge Ambesh Kumar conducted the raid. Motihari Police are now investigating whether the accused were only printing Nepali currency or if Indian counterfeit notes were also involved. They are also trying to ascertain in which areas and through which channels the fake notes were being supplied. Currently, the entire matter is under intensive investigation, and security agencies are working to ensure the complete shutdown of this counterfeit currency operation.
