5 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

catch_icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patna

Bihar: International fake currency gang busted, rented house near India-Nepal border turned into printing unit

Fake Currency Factory: A rented house in Motihari’s Pataura village was secretly used to print fake Indian and Nepali currency. While it looked ordinary from outside, advanced machines were running inside, with the gang working on a target-based system.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

fake currency factory

Fake Currency Factory: Police in East Champaran, Bihar, have busted an international gang operating near the India-Nepal border. The gang had converted a rented room into a factory for printing counterfeit currency. The international fake currency racket was exposed in a joint operation by the Bihar Police and Nepali Police in the Pataura village of Mufassil police station area. The revelations following the raid have shocked security agencies.

Mini Printing Press Inside a House

Acting on intelligence received from the Nepali Police, Motihari Police raided a seemingly ordinary rented house. What they found inside left officials stunned. The house had been completely transformed into a mini printing press. Large quantities of fake Nepali currency were being printed using modern printers, computer systems, and bundles of paper. During the raid, police recovered a significant amount of counterfeit notes, machinery, and other suspicious items.

Daily Target for Printing Notes

The investigation revealed a startling fact: the gang operated like a business, with its members referring to themselves as employees. They were assigned a specific daily target for printing fake notes. The gang's motive was clear: 'The more you print, the more you earn.' Driven by a desire for quick riches, the gang was supplying counterfeit notes to border areas of Nepal and India.

Network Linked to Nepal

The tentacles of this international racket extended to Nepal. Nepali Police had previously apprehended a gang involved with counterfeit notes in Nepal, who, during interrogation, revealed the name of Ravi Srivastava. Interrogation indicated that he resided in a rented house in the Mufassil police station area of Motihari and was involved in printing fake currency. Based on this information, Nepali Police had been closely monitoring this network.

Police Investigating

Based on information obtained during interrogation, Nepali Police contacted the Superintendent of Police, Motihari, Swarn Prabhat. Subsequently, a joint team led by Sadar DSP Dilip Kumar, DSP-2 Jitesh Pandey, and Mufassil Police Station in-charge Ambesh Kumar conducted the raid. Motihari Police are now investigating whether the accused were only printing Nepali currency or if Indian counterfeit notes were also involved. They are also trying to ascertain in which areas and through which channels the fake notes were being supplied. Currently, the entire matter is under intensive investigation, and security agencies are working to ensure the complete shutdown of this counterfeit currency operation.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bihar news

Published on:

05 Jan 2026 03:25 pm

English News / Bihar / Patna / Bihar: International fake currency gang busted, rented house near India-Nepal border turned into printing unit

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

Patna

Bihar

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.