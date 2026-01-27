27 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patna

Bihar News: British officer dies in Patna hotel, what happened in room 103? Last call made for WiFi

Bihar News: The body of a British citizen, Ajay Kumar Sharma, was recovered from room number 103 of a hotel in Patna. He was a retired employee of the electricity department in England and had settled there. He was originally from Nalanda.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jan 27, 2026

bihar news

The death happened in the same hotel

Bihar News: A retired British official was found dead in a hotel room in Patna, Bihar, sparking shock and concern. The incident took place at the Grand Sheela Hotel in the Jakkanpur police station area, where the foreign national, staying in room 103, died under suspicious circumstances. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Sharma, a retired officer from England’s electricity department.

Checked in on January 18

Ajay Kumar Sharma had been staying in room number 103 of the Grand Sheela Hotel since January 18. Hotel staff reported that he had gone out for some work on Sunday and returned to the hotel around 4:28 PM. After returning to his room, he did not order any food and only requested fruits. That night, he last contacted the hotel reception regarding a Wi-Fi issue. After that, there was no contact from him.

No activity in the morning, then the truth emerged

On Monday morning, when there was no activity from the room for a long time, the hotel staff knocked on the door, but there was no response from inside. Meanwhile, the driver who had come to pick up Ajay Kumar Sharma also contacted the hotel staff, after which the entire matter was reported to the Jakkanpur police station. Police arrived at the scene and the door was opened. Ajay Kumar Sharma's body was found inside the room, causing a stir in the hotel premises.

Police engaged in an investigation

Upon receiving information about the incident, Sadar ASP Abhinav also arrived at the scene and assessed the situation. The police have started questioning the hotel staff and the owner. They are also examining CCTV camera footage and the hotel's entry-exit register to ascertain who last entered the deceased's room and what their activities were.

Awaiting post-mortem report

The police recovered a suitcase from the deceased's room, which contained some documents. Based on these documents, the family members have been identified and informed about the incident. Indian currency as well as British Pounds were recovered from Ajay Kumar Sharma, which have been seized and a list of seizures has been prepared.

Currently, the exact cause of death is not clear. The police have sent the body for post-mortem to PMCH (Patna Medical College and Hospital) and are awaiting the report. Initial investigations have not revealed any clear signs of forced entry or struggle, but the police are investigating all aspects of the case.

Ajay was originally from Nalanda

It is being reported that Ajay Kumar Sharma was originally from Nalanda district of Bihar and had been living in England for a long time. He is said to be around 80 years old. He had recently come to India and was staying at a hotel in Patna.

Officials from the Jakkanpur police station stated that the cause of death will only be clear after the post-mortem report and technical investigation are completed. Currently, the police are investigating it as a suspicious death. What actually happened in room number 103 of the hotel will only be known after the post-mortem report and police investigation.

