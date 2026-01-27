Bihar News: British officer dies in Patna hotel, what happened in room 103? Last call made for WiFi

On Monday morning, when there was no activity from the room for a long time, the hotel staff knocked on the door, but there was no response from inside. Meanwhile, the driver who had come to pick up Ajay Kumar Sharma also contacted the hotel staff, after which the entire matter was reported to the Jakkanpur police station. Police arrived at the scene and the door was opened. Ajay Kumar Sharma's body was found inside the room, causing a stir in the hotel premises.