Patna

Bihar on High Alert as Heavy Rainfall Predicted

Rain Alert: The meteorological department has issued a rain alert for 38 districts of Bihar on Saturday. The department has stated that the northeastern districts will experience heavy rainfall. Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Muzaffarpur have been experiencing rainfall since morning.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 02, 2025

weather alert
weather alert

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for all 38 districts of Bihar. The department says that northeastern Bihar will receive the most rainfall on Saturday. The administration has also advised people to remain vigilant. Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Muzaffarpur have been experiencing rainfall since morning. The Meteorological Department has also issued an alert for heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in these areas.

Districts to Experience Rainfall

Heavy rainfall is expected in most parts of 32 out of Bihar's 38 districts on Saturday. Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Bhabua, Aurangabad, and Arwal districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall. Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted for Araria and Kishanganj, while very heavy rainfall is likely in Madhepura, Purnia, and Katihar. Furthermore, the Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for Samastipur, Begusarai, Supaul, Khagaria, Munger, and Bhagalpur.

Reason for Heavy Rainfall

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon trough is passing over Darbhanga, Bihar. A low-pressure area will persist near Bihar until 5 August. This is causing heavy rainfall in several districts across north, east, west, and south Bihar. On Sunday (3 August), the highest rainfall is expected in 19 districts of North Bihar. After this, rainfall activity is expected to decrease slightly.

August Weather Forecast

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in some parts of the south-western region, i.e., Shahabad, is likely to remain below 34°C in August, while in the remaining areas, it is likely to remain above 36°C. Rainfall activity is expected to be normal this month.

English News / Bihar / Patna / Bihar on High Alert as Heavy Rainfall Predicted
