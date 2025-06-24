Bihar on High Alert as Heavy Rainfall Predicted for 31 Districts

Heavy Rainfall Forecast Until 29 June The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Bihar until 29 June. Recent rainfall has led to a decrease in temperatures across the state. However, areas experiencing less rainfall may face oppressive humidity. The Meteorological Department states that North Bihar will be most affected by the rainfall. While some rainfall is expected in South Bihar, temperatures are expected to remain normal.

Farbisganj Records Highest Rainfall According to the Meteorological Department, Farbisganj in Araria district recorded the highest rainfall on Monday, measuring 132.4 mm. Other areas reporting significant rainfall include Galgalia in Kishanganj (70 mm), Gonaha in West Champaran (65.4 mm), Tedhagach in West Champaran (61.4 mm), Madanpur in Aurangabad (55.4 mm), Nauhatta in Rohtas (54.4 mm), Nathanagar in Bhagalpur (53.6 mm), and Rajnagar in Madhubani (50.2 mm).