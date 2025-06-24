scriptBihar on High Alert as Heavy Rainfall Predicted for 31 Districts | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar on High Alert as Heavy Rainfall Predicted for 31 Districts

Bihar Rain Alert: The monsoon has gained momentum in Bihar. The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for 31 out of 38 districts in the next 24 hours.

PatnaJun 24, 2025 / 08:33 am

Patrika Desk

Bihar Rain Alert

Rain alert issued in Bihar
Photo – AI

With the monsoon gaining strength in Bihar, heavy rainfall has commenced. Many districts have experienced significant rainfall over the past 24 hours. The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, and Supaul districts on Tuesday. Furthermore, rainfall is anticipated in Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Darbhanga, Araria, Kishanganj, and Purnia districts. This rainfall may disrupt daily life.

Heavy Rainfall Forecast Until 29 June

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Bihar until 29 June. Recent rainfall has led to a decrease in temperatures across the state. However, areas experiencing less rainfall may face oppressive humidity. The Meteorological Department states that North Bihar will be most affected by the rainfall. While some rainfall is expected in South Bihar, temperatures are expected to remain normal.

Farbisganj Records Highest Rainfall

According to the Meteorological Department, Farbisganj in Araria district recorded the highest rainfall on Monday, measuring 132.4 mm. Other areas reporting significant rainfall include Galgalia in Kishanganj (70 mm), Gonaha in West Champaran (65.4 mm), Tedhagach in West Champaran (61.4 mm), Madanpur in Aurangabad (55.4 mm), Nauhatta in Rohtas (54.4 mm), Nathanagar in Bhagalpur (53.6 mm), and Rajnagar in Madhubani (50.2 mm).

