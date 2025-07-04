4 July 2025,

Friday

Bihar on Yellow Alert as Rain and Storms Continue

Bihar Rain Alert: Several districts in Bihar have been experiencing rainfall since Friday morning. The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall across many parts of the state. A yellow alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department for Friday.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 04, 2025

Bihar Rain Alert
The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for several districts in Bihar today.

Bihar Rain Alert: The meteorological department has issued a rain alert for several parts of Bihar today. The department predicts heavy rainfall in Bihar until 6 July and has issued an alert accordingly. The forecast indicates that several districts may experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain. This could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas of cities and cause difficulties for farmers. The meteorological department has advised the public to remain vigilant about the weather.

Reason for the Changing Weather

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) states that a cyclonic system has become active in south Jharkhand and adjoining areas. It is located at an altitude of approximately 5.8 kilometres above sea level. This system is tilting southward with increasing altitude. The monsoon trough line now extends from Bikaner, Banasthali, Shivpuri, Singrauli, Chaibasa, and Digha southeastwards to the east-central Bay of Bengal. This is the reason for the anticipated heavy rainfall in several districts of Bihar.

Today's Weather

Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected in most districts of Bihar today. According to the meteorological department, strong winds with speeds of 30–40 km/h are likely in several districts on 4 July. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Kaimur, Rohtas, and Aurangabad districts. The meteorological department has advised residents of these districts to stay away from open areas and waterlogged places.

Humid Heat in Patna

According to the Patna Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature will range between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius for the next five days. Patna will experience partly cloudy skies with light rain in the afternoon, potentially increasing humidity.

Weather Conditions in the Last 24 Hours

An update from the meteorological department reveals that rainfall was recorded in Banka, Jamui, Muzaffarpur, Munger, Khagaria, Madhepura, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, West Champaran, East Champaran, Samastipur, and other areas in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 41.2 mm was recorded in Katoria, Banka. This was followed by 28.2 mm in Lakshmipur, Jamui; 24.2 mm in Sangrampur, Munger; 23.4 mm in Beldaur, Khagaria; 22.8 mm in Khaira, Jamui; 22.8 mm in Puraini, Madhepura; 20.4 mm in Barhat, Jamui; 20 mm in Bagaha, West Champaran; 19.2 mm in Jamui; and 18.4 mm in Chanan, Lakhisarai.

04 Jul 2025 09:14 am

Bihar / Patna / Bihar on Yellow Alert as Rain and Storms Continue
