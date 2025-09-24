Bihar Police Announces 1799 Sub-Inspector Vacancies for 2025

The age of candidates will be determined based on their matriculation or equivalent certificates. For unreserved (general) category men, the minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 37 years; for women, the minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 40 years. For Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), both men and women, the minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 40 years. For Scheduled Castes (SCs), both men and women, the minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 42 years.