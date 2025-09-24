Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Patna

Bihar Police Announces 1799 Sub-Inspector Vacancies for 2025

Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission released a notification on Tuesday for recruitment to 1799 Sub-Inspector posts. The online application process for this recruitment will commence on 26 September 2025.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Sep 24, 2025

Bihar Police Result 2024

Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025: Youth aspiring to become Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in the Bihar Police have reason to rejoice. A notification has been released advertising 1799 Sub-Inspector positions. Selected candidates will receive a Level-6 pay scale. The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has invited online applications for these positions. The online application process will commence on 26 September, with the deadline set for 26 October.

Online Application Required

According to information received from the Home Department (Reserve Branch), only one online application per candidate will be accepted. Men, women, and third gender individuals are eligible to apply. Applicants must possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the state government. The age of candidates will be calculated based on 1 August 2025. However, candidates who, on 1 August 2025, meet the government's stipulated maximum age limit may also apply.

Applicants up to 40 Years of Age Eligible

The age of candidates will be determined based on their matriculation or equivalent certificates. For unreserved (general) category men, the minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 37 years; for women, the minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 40 years. For Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), both men and women, the minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 40 years. For Scheduled Castes (SCs), both men and women, the minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 42 years.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar news

Published on:

24 Sept 2025 09:31 am

English News / Bihar / Patna / Bihar Police Announces 1799 Sub-Inspector Vacancies for 2025
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.