Bihar Police Announces 1799 Sub-Inspector Vacancies for 2025

Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025: Youth aspiring to become Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in the Bihar Police have reason to rejoice. A notification has been released advertising 1799 Sub-Inspector positions. Selected candidates will receive a Level-6 pay scale. The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has invited online applications for these positions. The online application process will commence on 26 September, with the deadline set for 26 October.
According to information received from the Home Department (Reserve Branch), only one online application per candidate will be accepted. Men, women, and third gender individuals are eligible to apply. Applicants must possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the state government. The age of candidates will be calculated based on 1 August 2025. However, candidates who, on 1 August 2025, meet the government's stipulated maximum age limit may also apply.
The age of candidates will be determined based on their matriculation or equivalent certificates. For unreserved (general) category men, the minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 37 years; for women, the minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 40 years. For Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), both men and women, the minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 40 years. For Scheduled Castes (SCs), both men and women, the minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 42 years.