Bihar Teacher News: Certificates of 73,000 Contractual Teachers to be Verified, Education Department Issues Directive

Bihar Teacher News: Teachers in Bihar who have transitioned from contract-based to the specific cadre are now under the radar of surveillance.
The Education Department has assigned the task of verifying the certificates of approximately 73,000 teachers who have joined the specific cadre from contract-based positions to the Vigilance Investigation Bureau.
The Education Department has initiated this investigation following an order from the Patna High Court. According to sources, certificates issued by over a dozen universities in the state are included in this investigation.
Action will be taken against those found guilty after the inquiry. The department has stated that letters have been sent to the concerned universities for the verification of certificates of 17,431 teachers, while the Bihar Board has been asked to verify 46,681 mark sheets and certificates.
According to the Education Department, the Vigilance Department will investigate mark sheets, certificates, and academic credentials issued by various universities in Bihar, as well as private educational institutions in other states including Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, and Assam.
|University Names
|Number of Teachers
|B.N. Mandal University (Madhepura)
|3166
|Aryabhatta Knowledge University (Patna)
|11
|Nalanda Open University
|223
|Lalit Narayan Mithila University (Darbhanga)
|2413
|Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University
|890
|Jai Prakash University (Chhapra)
|419
|Veer Kunwar Singh University (Arrah)
|2396
|Magadh University (Bodh Gaya)
|4924
|Patna University
|383
|Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University
|674
|B.R.A. Bihar University (Muzaffarpur)
|1932
