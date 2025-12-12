12 December 2025,

Friday

Patna

Bihar Teacher News: Certificates of 73,000 Contractual Teachers to be Verified, Education Department Issues Directive

According to the Education Department, records of most teachers appointed by various appointing units between 2006 and 2015 are not being found, which is creating a major obstacle in the vigilance investigation.

less than 1 minute read
Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 12, 2025

Representative Image

Bihar Teacher News: Teachers in Bihar who have transitioned from contract-based to the specific cadre are now under the radar of surveillance.

The Education Department has assigned the task of verifying the certificates of approximately 73,000 teachers who have joined the specific cadre from contract-based positions to the Vigilance Investigation Bureau.

The Education Department has initiated this investigation following an order from the Patna High Court. According to sources, certificates issued by over a dozen universities in the state are included in this investigation.

Action will be taken against those found guilty after the inquiry. The department has stated that letters have been sent to the concerned universities for the verification of certificates of 17,431 teachers, while the Bihar Board has been asked to verify 46,681 mark sheets and certificates.

Investigation to be conducted at the university level

According to the Education Department, the Vigilance Department will investigate mark sheets, certificates, and academic credentials issued by various universities in Bihar, as well as private educational institutions in other states including Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, and Assam.





















































University NamesNumber of Teachers
B.N. Mandal University (Madhepura)3166
Aryabhatta Knowledge University (Patna)11
Nalanda Open University223
Lalit Narayan Mithila University (Darbhanga)2413
Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University890
Jai Prakash University (Chhapra)419
Veer Kunwar Singh University (Arrah)2396
Magadh University (Bodh Gaya)4924
Patna University383
Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University674
B.R.A. Bihar University (Muzaffarpur)1932

English News / Bihar / Patna / Bihar Teacher News: Certificates of 73,000 Contractual Teachers to be Verified, Education Department Issues Directive

