Bihar: Technical glitch or something else, halwai becomes overnight ‘billionaire’

Jitendra Sah is not a wealthy man. He works as a helper at a confectioner's shop in the village and sometimes does manual labour. After a day's hard work, he earns Rs 300, Rs 400, or Rs 500. His wife sells biscuits, snacks, and tobacco from a small kiosk, earning barely Rs 100–150 a day. His house is also very modest, with mud walls, a broken stove, a tin roof, and a torn cot. When Rs 600 crore appeared in the account of such a family, Jitendra's eyes widened in disbelief. He himself said, "I had never even dreamt of so much money. At first, I was scared that some trouble might befall me."