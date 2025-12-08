8 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patna

Bihar: Technical glitch or something else, halwai becomes overnight ‘billionaire’

A halwai in Buxar suddenly saw ₹600 crore appear in his bank account, which earlier had only ₹478. His account was soon frozen, and police say it may be a technical glitch or a case of cyber fraud.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 08, 2025

Bihar News

Rs 600 crore appear in halwai’s account (Photo: Facebook)

Bihar News: A case has emerged from Simri block of Buxar district in Bihar that has surprised everyone, from common people to the bank and police administration. An amount of over Rs 600 crore was suddenly credited to the bank account of Jitendra Sah, a halwai from Badka Rajpur village. The remarkable thing is that Jitendra's account previously held only Rs 478.20. The news of him becoming a billionaire overnight spread like wildfire in the village.

Went to withdraw Rs 200, was stunned to see a balance of Rs 600 crore

Jitendra Sah, as usual, went to the Fino Bank Customer Service Point (CSP) in the village to withdraw Rs 200 from his account. When his balance was checked, the CSP operator was also shocked. The screen showed Rs 6 billion (over Rs 600 crore) in the account. Initially, Jitendra thought the machine was faulty or it was a prank, but after checking two or three times, the same figure appeared.

Account immediately frozen, police and cyber cell informed

As soon as such a large sum appeared in the account, the CSP operator immediately informed the bank authorities. Considering the matter suspicious, the account was immediately frozen to prevent any transactions. Information about the incident was also given to the local police station, after which the police arrived at the scene and the entire matter was sent to the cyber police station.

Jitendra Sah is not a wealthy man. He works as a helper at a confectioner's shop in the village and sometimes does manual labour. After a day's hard work, he earns Rs 300, Rs 400, or Rs 500. His wife sells biscuits, snacks, and tobacco from a small kiosk, earning barely Rs 100–150 a day. His house is also very modest, with mud walls, a broken stove, a tin roof, and a torn cot. When Rs 600 crore appeared in the account of such a family, Jitendra's eyes widened in disbelief. He himself said, "I had never even dreamt of so much money. At first, I was scared that some trouble might befall me."

Commotion in the family and village

As soon as the news spread in the village, a crowd started gathering at Jitendra's house. Some called it a miracle of God, while others suspected a cyber fraud case. The family was in a state of panic, fearing that the police might implicate them. Jitendra immediately went to the police station himself to report the entire incident.

What did the Station House Officer say?

Station House Officer Pooja Kumari stated that prima facie, the case appears to be related to a technical glitch or cyber fraud. The account holder has been sent to the cyber police station with all documents. The bank and cyber experts are jointly investigating how such a large sum appeared in the account. She also added that an investigation is underway to determine if any gang used a wrong account to legitimise black money.

Jitendra became the owner of billions of rupees for about 10–15 minutes, but as soon as the bank froze the account, he returned to his old life. When he reached home, the same broken walls, the same poverty, the same uncertain daily income, everything was the same.

Eyes now fixed on the investigation

Currently, the bank, cyber cell, and police are all investigating this matter. It remains to be clarified whether this is a major technical error in the banking system or a well-planned cybercrime. The incident has become a topic of discussion from the village to the district headquarters.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bihar news

Published on:

08 Dec 2025 09:36 am

English News / Bihar / Patna / Bihar: Technical glitch or something else, halwai becomes overnight ‘billionaire’

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

Patna

Bihar

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.