Bihar: Technical glitch or something else, halwai becomes overnight ‘billionaire’

Rs 600 crore appear in halwai’s account (Photo: Facebook)
Bihar News: A case has emerged from Simri block of Buxar district in Bihar that has surprised everyone, from common people to the bank and police administration. An amount of over Rs 600 crore was suddenly credited to the bank account of Jitendra Sah, a halwai from Badka Rajpur village. The remarkable thing is that Jitendra's account previously held only Rs 478.20. The news of him becoming a billionaire overnight spread like wildfire in the village.
Jitendra Sah, as usual, went to the Fino Bank Customer Service Point (CSP) in the village to withdraw Rs 200 from his account. When his balance was checked, the CSP operator was also shocked. The screen showed Rs 6 billion (over Rs 600 crore) in the account. Initially, Jitendra thought the machine was faulty or it was a prank, but after checking two or three times, the same figure appeared.
As soon as such a large sum appeared in the account, the CSP operator immediately informed the bank authorities. Considering the matter suspicious, the account was immediately frozen to prevent any transactions. Information about the incident was also given to the local police station, after which the police arrived at the scene and the entire matter was sent to the cyber police station.
Jitendra Sah is not a wealthy man. He works as a helper at a confectioner's shop in the village and sometimes does manual labour. After a day's hard work, he earns Rs 300, Rs 400, or Rs 500. His wife sells biscuits, snacks, and tobacco from a small kiosk, earning barely Rs 100–150 a day. His house is also very modest, with mud walls, a broken stove, a tin roof, and a torn cot. When Rs 600 crore appeared in the account of such a family, Jitendra's eyes widened in disbelief. He himself said, "I had never even dreamt of so much money. At first, I was scared that some trouble might befall me."
As soon as the news spread in the village, a crowd started gathering at Jitendra's house. Some called it a miracle of God, while others suspected a cyber fraud case. The family was in a state of panic, fearing that the police might implicate them. Jitendra immediately went to the police station himself to report the entire incident.
Station House Officer Pooja Kumari stated that prima facie, the case appears to be related to a technical glitch or cyber fraud. The account holder has been sent to the cyber police station with all documents. The bank and cyber experts are jointly investigating how such a large sum appeared in the account. She also added that an investigation is underway to determine if any gang used a wrong account to legitimise black money.
Jitendra became the owner of billions of rupees for about 10–15 minutes, but as soon as the bank froze the account, he returned to his old life. When he reached home, the same broken walls, the same poverty, the same uncertain daily income, everything was the same.
Currently, the bank, cyber cell, and police are all investigating this matter. It remains to be clarified whether this is a major technical error in the banking system or a well-planned cybercrime. The incident has become a topic of discussion from the village to the district headquarters.
