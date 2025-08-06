6 August 2025,

Wednesday

Patna

Bihar to Witness Rain for Next Seven Days; 38-Year-Old Record Broken in Purnia

Bihar is expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next seven days. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert in this regard. On Wednesday, the Meteorological Department issued alerts for rainfall in 25 districts of Bihar.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain for the next 7 days.

Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Bihar for the next seven days. According to the Meteorological Department, 'the monsoon trough line is passing over Chhapra and Valmiki Nagar. Simultaneously, another trough is passing through north-eastern Bihar. This is expected to cause rainfall across the state for the next 7 days.'

The Meteorological Department states that areas which received less rainfall in June and July are now experiencing rainfall in August, compensating for the earlier deficit. The department forecasts heavy rainfall in the state for the next seven days. According to data from the Patna Meteorological Centre, 403.1 mm of rainfall has been recorded so far, against an expected 545 mm.

Rain Alert for 25 Districts

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for Bihar. Heavy rainfall is expected in 25 districts of the state. The department predicts intense rainfall in these districts on Wednesday, along with the possibility of lightning. A yellow alert has been issued. Winds of up to 40 KM/H are also anticipated. The Disaster Management department has advised people to exercise caution, remain vigilant about changing weather conditions, and avoid open areas.

Record Rainfall in Purnia

Purnia has witnessed record rainfall after 38 years. According to the Meteorological Department, 270.6 mm of rainfall was recorded between Sunday and Monday, the highest since 1987 when 294.9 mm of rainfall was recorded. Meanwhile, the rainfall has caused flood-like situations in Bhojpur, with most schools closed until 9 August. In Bettiah, the Gandak river has flooded roads to a depth of 4 feet.

Siwan Receives Highest Rainfall in 24 Hours

Several districts experienced heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. Siwan received the highest rainfall at 90.4 mm, followed by Madhubani and East Champaran at 75.6 mm, Nalanda at 74.8 mm, Katihar at 71.4 mm, and Purnia at 67.6 mm.

Published on:

06 Aug 2025 09:55 am

English News / Bihar / Patna / Bihar to Witness Rain for Next Seven Days; 38-Year-Old Record Broken in Purnia
