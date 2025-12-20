Bihar Weather: Dense Fog Expected for Two Days, Schools Closed, Travel Disrupted

Fog and cold wave grip Bihar (Photo: Patrika)
Bihar Weather: Due to fog and cold waves in Bihar, school timings have been changed. This has also led to a slowdown in the speed of vehicles and trains. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in 12 districts of Bihar and a yellow alert in 26 districts. According to the Meteorological Department, there is no hope of relief from the cold for the next 24 hours. The spread of icy northwesterly winds in the plains has caused a rapid drop in temperature, increasing the chill.
According to the Meteorological Department, the day's temperature has fallen below normal due to cold winds and less sunshine, leading to a cold day situation in Bihar. The Meteorological Department predicts that the effect of the cold will continue on Saturday and Sunday. The department has issued an alert for dense fog in North Bihar and increased chill in South Bihar. Elderly people, children, and sick individuals have been advised to take precautions against the cold. The Meteorological Department stated that while the fog's impact will be less in South Bihar, people will face more difficulties due to the cold and chill. Dense fog persisted in 22 districts of Bihar on Friday, creating conditions similar to a cold wave. Minimum temperatures in most cities saw an increase. There is no possibility of relief from the cold for the next two days.
The temperatures in Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, and Gaya were three to five degrees Celsius lower than Jammu's maximum temperature of 20.1 degrees Celsius, resulting in cold day conditions in these cities. The fog in Bihar has also slowed down trains and flights, in addition to road vehicles.
According to the Meteorological Department, moderate fog will prevail in Patna on Saturday and Sunday, causing a noticeable chill even during the day. Clouds are expected to cover the sky throughout Sunday, with occasional sunshine offering some respite from the cold. On Friday, Patna experienced dense fog from the morning, which reduced to moderate by the afternoon. The Meteorological Department has advised caution during mornings and nights – use fog lights while driving and avoid long journeys unless necessary.
Amidst the severe cold in Bihar, the district administration in Motihari has decided to close schools. Meanwhile, in Patna and Chhapra, school timings have been altered due to the cold. The District Magistrate of Patna has made changes to school timings. As per the order of the Patna DM, all schools will operate from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM from December 20 to December 25. This decision has been taken considering the health and well-being of children. Information regarding this was shared from the X handle of the Patna District Magistrate, stating, "In view of the potential adverse impact on the health and lives of children due to extreme cold in the district, the District Magistrate of Patna has directed that all private and government schools, including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres, will conduct academic activities from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM from 20.12.2025 to 25.12.2025."
– West Champaran
– East Champaran
– Sitamarhi
– Sheohar
– Madhubani
– Darbhanga
– Muzaffarpur
– Samastipur
– Vaishali
– Saran
– Siwan
– Gopalganj
– Patna
– Gaya
– Nalanda
– Nawada
– Jehanabad
– Bhojpur
– Buxar
– Rohtas
– Aurangabad
– Bhagalpur
– Munger
– Banka
– Jamui
– Purnia
– Katihar
– Kishanganj
– Supaul
– Araria
– Madhepura
– Saharsa
– Khagaria
