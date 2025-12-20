Bihar Weather: Dense Fog Expected for Two Days, Schools Closed, Travel Disrupted

Amidst the severe cold in Bihar, the district administration in Motihari has decided to close schools. Meanwhile, in Patna and Chhapra, school timings have been altered due to the cold. The District Magistrate of Patna has made changes to school timings. As per the order of the Patna DM, all schools will operate from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM from December 20 to December 25. This decision has been taken considering the health and well-being of children. Information regarding this was shared from the X handle of the Patna District Magistrate, stating, "In view of the potential adverse impact on the health and lives of children due to extreme cold in the district, the District Magistrate of Patna has directed that all private and government schools, including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres, will conduct academic activities from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM from 20.12.2025 to 25.12.2025."