Bihar Weather: Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued for 23 Districts

Alert Issued for Rain in 23 Districts The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for 23 districts. This includes an orange alert for 7 districts and a yellow alert for 16 districts. The Meteorological Department, on Thursday, stated that heavy rainfall is likely in the districts under orange alert for the next 24 to 48 hours. Residents of these districts have been urged to remain vigilant and stay in safe places.

Alert Issued for Thunderstorms and Heavy Rainfall The rainfall in Bihar has led to a drop in temperature, providing relief from the heat. However, the heavy rain has also affected normal life in several districts. The Meteorological Department has also issued an alert for strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rain in many parts of the state on 26 June.