Bihar Weather: Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued for 23 Districts

PatnaJun 26, 2025 / 08:29 am

Patrika Desk

Weather department issues rain alert for north Bihar – File photo: ANI

Bihar Weather The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of rain and thunderstorms in the north-eastern districts. These districts are expected to experience winds gusting at 30-40 km per hour, accompanied by lightning and rain. According to the Meteorological Department, Kishanganj, Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, Purnia, Supaul, Araria, and Katihar may experience disruption to normal life due to rainfall. The Meteorological Department has issued the highest rainfall alert for Kishanganj. There is a possibility of rain in one or two places in Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Aurangabad in western Bihar, along with Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui and Munger.

Alert Issued for Rain in 23 Districts

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for 23 districts. This includes an orange alert for 7 districts and a yellow alert for 16 districts. The Meteorological Department, on Thursday, stated that heavy rainfall is likely in the districts under orange alert for the next 24 to 48 hours. Residents of these districts have been urged to remain vigilant and stay in safe places.

Alert Issued for Thunderstorms and Heavy Rainfall

The rainfall in Bihar has led to a drop in temperature, providing relief from the heat. However, the heavy rain has also affected normal life in several districts. The Meteorological Department has also issued an alert for strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rain in many parts of the state on 26 June.

Highest Rainfall in Gaya

According to data released by the Meteorological Department, good rainfall is expected in some districts within the last 24 hours. Imamganj in Gaya district received the highest rainfall at 108.4 mm, the highest rainfall of this season. This was followed by Buxar with 78.2 mm, Darbhanga with 45.2 mm, Patna with 42.2 mm, and Nawada with 37.4 mm of rainfall.

