Bihar Weather: Relief from Heat and Humidity as Rain Expected from July 16th

The Meteorological Department predicts cloudy skies for Patna on Friday, with a possibility of thunderstorms and rainfall in a few areas. Intermittent rainfall has been reported across various parts of Patna since Wednesday night. Due to the intermittent rainfall over the past two days, Patna has witnessed a decrease of 2.3°C in minimum temperature and 2.9°C in maximum temperature. The minimum temperature recorded in Patna was 25.9°C and the maximum temperature was 31°C. Approximately 6 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours.