11 July 2025,

Friday

Patna

Bihar Weather: Relief from Heat and Humidity as Rain Expected from July 16th

According to an update from the Meteorological Department, Bihar will experience heavy rainfall again from 16 July. However, light rain is expected in Patna and surrounding districts today as well.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 11, 2025

Monsoon Alert
Rain Alert: IMD issues warning

Heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar from 16 July onwards. According to the Meteorological Department, most parts of North Bihar will experience rainfall, more so than South Bihar. Over the next 24 hours, cloudy conditions are expected in 19 districts, including the capital city, with a possibility of thunderstorms and sporadic rainfall. No significant change in maximum temperature is anticipated over the next five days.

Cloudy Conditions Expected in Patna Today

The Meteorological Department predicts cloudy skies for Patna on Friday, with a possibility of thunderstorms and rainfall in a few areas. Intermittent rainfall has been reported across various parts of Patna since Wednesday night. Due to the intermittent rainfall over the past two days, Patna has witnessed a decrease of 2.3°C in minimum temperature and 2.9°C in maximum temperature. The minimum temperature recorded in Patna was 25.9°C and the maximum temperature was 31°C. Approximately 6 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours.

Rainfall 52 Per cent Below Normal

The monsoon arrived in Bihar on 17 June. While most parts of the state received rainfall initially, it gradually decreased. For the past week, many districts have experienced almost no rainfall. According to the Meteorological Department, Bihar has received 52 percent less rainfall than normal until Thursday. The state should have received 275.1 millimetres of rainfall, but only 133.2 millimetres have been recorded so far.

Published on:

11 Jul 2025 08:54 am

English News / Bihar / Patna / Bihar Weather: Relief from Heat and Humidity as Rain Expected from July 16th
