Bihar Youth Amasses Crores Through Cyber Fraud, Government Prepares Seizure After Court Ultimatum

Dheeraj Kumar's cyber network was not limited to Bihar. He used to defraud people online in several states across the country. In 2022, he defrauded a businessman from Telangana of ₹16 lakh. In this case, the Telangana Police arrested him on May 15, 2023, and sent him to Sangareddy jail. Approximately one month later, on June 21, 2023, he was released on bail. Even after being released on bail, he did not stop his fraudulent activities. In December 2024, he attempted to defraud the Nawada Cyber DSP, after which the police tightened their grip on him.