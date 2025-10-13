Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Patna

Bihar Youth Amasses Crores Through Cyber Fraud, Government Prepares Seizure After Court Ultimatum

Cyber Crime: Action has begun to seize assets worth over ₹1.10 crore illegally acquired by cyber criminal Dheeraj Kumar in Nawada. Notices have been sent to eight people in this regard. The court has issued notices and directed them to appear within 15 days to present their case.

3 min read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 13, 2025

Cyber fraud (File photo)

Cyber Crime: A shocking case has emerged from the Nawada district of Bihar, where a cyber criminal has amassed assets worth over ₹1.10 crore from fraudulent earnings. The government is now preparing to confiscate this illegal property. The Nawada court has issued a notice to the accused, Dheeraj Kumar, directing him to present his case within 15 days. If he fails to appear in court within the stipulated time or provide concrete evidence, his entire property could be seized by the government.

Major Action Against Cyber Fraudster Dheeraj Kumar's Property

This action is being taken under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The court has clearly stated that if the accused does not appear, a one-sided decision can be made to confiscate his property for the state government. According to the Nawada Cyber Police Station, Dheeraj Kumar is the son of Ashok Ram, a resident of Bhawani Bigaha village in the Warisaliganj police station area. He has several cases registered against him for cyber fraud, cheating, and criminal conspiracy.

Location of Assets

Police investigations have revealed that Dheeraj owns assets worth over ₹1.10 crore in his name and in the names of his parents. These include a three-storey house in Bhawani Bigaha, a four-wheeler vehicle, and six plots in Rajgir and Katrisarai in Nalanda. According to the police, this entire property was acquired with money from cyber fraud.

Fraud Network Spans from Nawada to Telangana

Dheeraj Kumar's cyber network was not limited to Bihar. He used to defraud people online in several states across the country. In 2022, he defrauded a businessman from Telangana of ₹16 lakh. In this case, the Telangana Police arrested him on May 15, 2023, and sent him to Sangareddy jail. Approximately one month later, on June 21, 2023, he was released on bail. Even after being released on bail, he did not stop his fraudulent activities. In December 2024, he attempted to defraud the Nawada Cyber DSP, after which the police tightened their grip on him.

Major Operation on December 8, 2024, 9 Arrested Including Dheeraj

On December 8, 2024, based on technical surveillance and human intelligence, the cyber police raided Chakway village in Warisaliganj. In this operation, 9 criminals, including Dheeraj Kumar, were arrested. The police recovered mobile phones, laptops, bank passbooks, and several SIM cards from the spot. Investigations revealed that the gang used to extort lakhs of rupees from people by posing as fake bank officials, offering KYC updates, and loan schemes.

Property Seizure Process Now Under Court Supervision

The court has now taken a clear stance on this matter. The notice issued under Section 107 of the BNSS states that Dheeraj Kumar must appear before the court within 15 days and present documents related to the legitimate sources of his property. If Dheeraj fails to do so, the court will take ex-parte action against him and order the seizure of his property. The government can then either use the property for public use or use it to compensate the victims of cyber fraud.

Cybercrime Network Growing in Bihar

In the last two years, Bihar has emerged as a hotspot for cybercrime incidents. Large networks of cybercriminals are active in districts like Nawada, Gaya, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, and Begusarai. According to data from the Police Headquarters, over 19,000 cases of cyber fraud were registered in Bihar in 2024 alone. The Cyber DSP stated that even in smaller districts like Nawada, the use of technology for fraud has increased. Scammers are defrauding people of crores of rupees by posing as fake bank officials, e-wallet agents, and online shopping platform employees.

Stay Alert, Do Not Trust Any Link or Call

Nawada Police have appealed to the public that anyone sharing bank details on an unknown call or link puts themselves at risk. To avoid cybercrime, do not share OTP or account information on any suspicious call. Banks never ask for details over the phone. For complaints, report on the 1930 helpline or the cybercrime portal.

