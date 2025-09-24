BPSSC Releases Results for Three Major Exams

Big news for young people in Bihar aspiring for government jobs! The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the BPSSC Result 2025. This year, the commission has released results for the Excise Sub-Inspector Main Examination, Enforcement Sub-Inspector Preliminary Examination, and Forest Range Officer Written Examination. Candidates can now check their results on the official BPSSC website: bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
BPSSC has informed that the list of all successful candidates has been released. The commission has appealed to candidates to check their results only through the official website to avoid any misinformation.
There is considerable excitement among candidates following the release of the results, as the demand for government jobs in Bihar increases every year. This result is not only for one examination but also confirms the transparency and adherence to rules in the recruitment process of the Bihar Police Subordinate Services.
BPSSC has recently released a notification for the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment 2025. The application process will begin on 26 September 2025, with a total of 1799 positions to be filled. Candidates are advised to carefully read the eligibility rules and conditions. The written examination will be conducted in two stages: a preliminary written examination of 200 marks, followed by a mains examination and an interview.
BPSSC has urged all candidates to immediately contact the commission if they find any errors or mistakes after viewing their results. They have also advised candidates to begin preparing for the upcoming SI recruitment, as a large number of applications are expected for these positions. This year is proving to be quite significant for young people seeking government jobs in Bihar.