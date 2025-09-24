Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Patna

BPSSC Releases Results for Three Major Exams

BPSSC Result 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the results for three major examinations – Excise Sub-Inspector, Enforcement Sub-Inspector, and Forest Range Officer! Check your result immediately at bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Sep 24, 2025

BPSSC SI Exam Pattern

Big news for young people in Bihar aspiring for government jobs! The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the BPSSC Result 2025. This year, the commission has released results for the Excise Sub-Inspector Main Examination, Enforcement Sub-Inspector Preliminary Examination, and Forest Range Officer Written Examination. Candidates can now check their results on the official BPSSC website: bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSSC has informed that the list of all successful candidates has been released. The commission has appealed to candidates to check their results only through the official website to avoid any misinformation.

Results Released for These Examinations

  • Excise Sub-Inspector Main Examination: A total of 128 candidates have passed this examination for 28 positions.
  • Enforcement Sub-Inspector Preliminary Examination: The list of qualified candidates who appeared for this examination has also been released.
  • Forest Range Officer Written Examination: The names included in the list of successful candidates can be viewed on the official website.

There is considerable excitement among candidates following the release of the results, as the demand for government jobs in Bihar increases every year. This result is not only for one examination but also confirms the transparency and adherence to rules in the recruitment process of the Bihar Police Subordinate Services.

Upcoming Recruitment

BPSSC has recently released a notification for the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment 2025. The application process will begin on 26 September 2025, with a total of 1799 positions to be filled. Candidates are advised to carefully read the eligibility rules and conditions. The written examination will be conducted in two stages: a preliminary written examination of 200 marks, followed by a mains examination and an interview.

How to Check the Result

  • Visit the official website: bpssc.bihar.gov.in
  • Click on the “Result 2025” link on the home page.
  • Enter your roll number/registration number and date of birth.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen; download and save it.

Important Tips for Candidates

BPSSC has urged all candidates to immediately contact the commission if they find any errors or mistakes after viewing their results. They have also advised candidates to begin preparing for the upcoming SI recruitment, as a large number of applications are expected for these positions. This year is proving to be quite significant for young people seeking government jobs in Bihar.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar news

Sarkari Naukri

Published on:

24 Sept 2025 12:04 pm

English News / Bihar / Patna / BPSSC Releases Results for Three Major Exams
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.