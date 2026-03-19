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BSEB Matric Result 2026: Copies Checked, Marksheets Ready, Know When Results Will Be Released

BSEB Matric Result 2026: The Bihar Board may release the 10th result soon. The board's preparations are in their final stages. The board can announce the result date at any time.

2 min read

Patna

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Patrika Desk

Mar 19, 2026

BSEB Matric Result 2026

BSEB Matric Result 2026 | Representative Image (AI Generated)

BSEB Matric Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon going to declare the results for Class 10 (Matric). According to board sources, mark sheets are being prepared and the entire process is in its final stages. Last year, the board had released the Matric results on March 29, but this time preparations are underway to declare the results before that. The BSEB had conducted the Class 10 (Matric) 2026 examinations in February, in which approximately 15.12 lakh students participated. These examinations were held at 1,699 centres across the state. Out of a total of 15,12,687 examinees, 7,85,722 were female students and 7,26,961 were male students.

After the results are released, students will be able to check their results by visiting the official BSEB websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com. Before the Matric results, the Bihar Board will release the Class 12 results, for which preparations are also almost complete.

Result to be declared after topper verification

The Bihar Board is currently engaged in the process of topper verification. According to sources, the copies of potential toppers are being re-examined in various districts. The date for the result declaration will be announced only after the topper verification is completed. In fact, the board calls potential toppers for verification, where they also undergo a panel interview. During this process, they are asked questions related to their subjects. The objective of this process is to avoid any kind of error or irregularity in the results. The board releases the results only after the topper verification is complete.

Last year's performance

In the last academic session (2025), a total of 4,70,845 students secured First Division. Among these, 2,53,754 were male students and 2,17,091 were female students. 4,84,012 students passed in Second Division, including 2,29,958 male students and 2,54,054 female students. Meanwhile, 3,07,792 students passed the examination with Third Division, comprising 1,38,144 male students and 1,69,648 female students. A total of 123 students secured a place in the top 10 list. Among these, 25 students were in ranks 1 to 5, while 98 students were in ranks 6 to 10. Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma jointly topped the examination by securing 489 marks. In terms of pass percentage, the pass percentage for boys was 83.67%, while the pass percentage for girls was recorded at 80.67%.

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Updated on:

19 Mar 2026 09:00 am

Published on:

19 Mar 2026 08:53 am

News / Bihar / Patna / BSEB Matric Result 2026: Copies Checked, Marksheets Ready, Know When Results Will Be Released

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