Bihar Weather: Rain alert issued, forecast for next three hours from Patna to Kishanganj

An alert has been issued for heavy rain across Bihar, from Patna to Kishanganj, on Saturday. According to the Meteorological Department, Bihar will experience heavy rain with thunderstorms on 9 August. The Meteorological Department has issued yellow, orange, and red alerts in different areas. Heavy rainfall is likely in North and East Bihar and the Kosi-Seemanchal region on Saturday. However, monsoon activity will be relatively less in South Bihar. Rain has been falling in Patna since Saturday morning.
According to the Meteorological Department, rain is expected in Buxar, Nalanda, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj on Saturday. A yellow alert has been issued for these areas. There is a risk of strong winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms in some parts of these districts.
According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, heavy rainfall is likely in Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, and Sheohar districts in the next 24 hours. The monsoon is fully active in this region. Good rainfall is expected in North and East Bihar, Seemanchal, and Kosi for the next two to three days.