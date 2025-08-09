Bihar Weather: Rain alert issued, forecast for next three hours from Patna to Kishanganj

An alert has been issued for heavy rain across Bihar, from Patna to Kishanganj, on Saturday. According to the Meteorological Department, Bihar will experience heavy rain with thunderstorms on 9 August. The Meteorological Department has issued yellow, orange, and red alerts in different areas. Heavy rainfall is likely in North and East Bihar and the Kosi-Seemanchal region on Saturday. However, monsoon activity will be relatively less in South Bihar. Rain has been falling in Patna since Saturday morning.