9 August 2025,

Saturday

Patna

Bihar Weather: Rain alert issued, forecast for next three hours from Patna to Kishanganj

Bihar Weather: Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across Several Districts According to the Meteorological Department, several districts in Bihar are expected to receive heavy rainfall today. The department has issued an alert in this regard. Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, and Sheohar are predicted to experience heavy downpours.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 09, 2025

Weather Update
Image: Patrika

An alert has been issued for heavy rain across Bihar, from Patna to Kishanganj, on Saturday. According to the Meteorological Department, Bihar will experience heavy rain with thunderstorms on 9 August. The Meteorological Department has issued yellow, orange, and red alerts in different areas. Heavy rainfall is likely in North and East Bihar and the Kosi-Seemanchal region on Saturday. However, monsoon activity will be relatively less in South Bihar. Rain has been falling in Patna since Saturday morning.

Today's Weather Forecast

According to the Meteorological Department, rain is expected in Buxar, Nalanda, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj on Saturday. A yellow alert has been issued for these areas. There is a risk of strong winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms in some parts of these districts.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in These Districts

According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, heavy rainfall is likely in Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, and Sheohar districts in the next 24 hours. The monsoon is fully active in this region. Good rainfall is expected in North and East Bihar, Seemanchal, and Kosi for the next two to three days.

Published on:

09 Aug 2025 09:48 am

English News / Bihar / Patna / Bihar Weather: Rain alert issued, forecast for next three hours from Patna to Kishanganj
