Flight ticket: Rush of passengers returning to work after Chhath, no room in trains, airfares soar sharply

Passengers trying to board a train to return to work after Chhath (Photo: Social media)
A scramble has begun to return to work after the conclusion of the Chhath festival. Railway stations and airports are witnessing a surge in crowds. However, due to a lack of space on trains, people are being forced to travel in general coaches and even parcel coaches. The surge in airfares has exacerbated the difficulties for passengers. Fares for flights from Patna to various metropolitan cities have increased manifold. Meanwhile, a chaotic rush is underway among passengers to board trains. Despite having tickets for sleeper coaches, people are unable to gain entry into the train compartments.
Following the conclusion of the grand Chhath festival, a large number of passengers travelling from Bihar to Delhi, Mumbai, and other major cities have thronged the railway stations. As soon as the trains arrive at the station, passengers rush to board them. Patna Junction, Rajendra Nagar, and Danapur stations are experiencing immense crowds. The congestion is most severe on trains heading to Delhi. Even before the trains arrive at the station, passengers are seen disembarking on both sides of the tracks. As soon as the train pulls into the station, a fierce competition ensues among passengers to board.
Those unable to get into general or sleeper coaches were seen struggling to enter parcel coaches. The crowd is so immense that long queues, extending over 200 metres, have formed to board the trains. Railway officials are struggling to manage the passenger rush. Amrendra Kumar, Additional General Manager of East Central Railway, has deployed railway officials at several stations in Bihar to ensure passengers do not face any inconvenience.
|Journey from where to where
|Fare
|Patna to Delhi
|More than 9 thousand rupees
|Patna to Mumbai
|More than 13 thousand rupees
|Patna to Bengaluru
|More than 11 thousand rupees
|Patna to Chandigarh
|More than 14 thousand rupees
|Patna to Pune
|More than 15 thousand rupees
|Patna to Ahmedabad
|More than 10 thousand rupees
Flight fares have more than doubled compared to normal days. According to airline companies, this fare hike is due to the heavy passenger traffic after the Chhath festival. It is unlikely that ticket prices will decrease before November 3rd. Passengers are advised to make advance bookings if they plan to travel to avoid exorbitant fares.
