Flight ticket: Rush of passengers returning to work after Chhath, no room in trains, airfares soar sharply

Following the conclusion of the grand Chhath festival, a large number of passengers travelling from Bihar to Delhi, Mumbai, and other major cities have thronged the railway stations. As soon as the trains arrive at the station, passengers rush to board them. Patna Junction, Rajendra Nagar, and Danapur stations are experiencing immense crowds. The congestion is most severe on trains heading to Delhi. Even before the trains arrive at the station, passengers are seen disembarking on both sides of the tracks. As soon as the train pulls into the station, a fierce competition ensues among passengers to board.