Chhath Puja: Traffic to be diverted in Patna for two days during the festival

Traffic towards Patna will be completely closed on JP Ganga Setu from 2:00 PM to 7:30 PM on October 27 and from 3:00 AM to 6:00 AM on October 28. Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, and high-capacity vehicles will not be permitted on the bridge. The administration has appealed to the public to use the Mahatma Gandhi Setu to travel to Sonepur or Hajipur. Vehicles coming towards Kurji and Bans Ghat have been arranged to access parking through the underpass built below the Ganga Path.