Patna

Chhath Puja: Traffic to be diverted in Patna for two days during the festival

Chhath Puja: To facilitate devotees and worshippers during the Chhath Mahaparv, traffic arrangements in Patna city have been altered. Vehicles will not be allowed on several routes, and diversions have been put in place at many locations. Find out what changes will be in effect where.

2 min read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

Traffic diversion

Chhath Puja: Following Diwali, the entire state of Bihar has now geared up for the Chhath Mahaparva. In the capital city of Patna, preparations for cleaning and decorating the ghats are in full swing. Considering the large number of devotees, the Patna Traffic Police have announced significant route diversions for October 27 and 28. The administration has stated that the movement of regular vehicles will be completely prohibited on several main roads, including JP Ganga Path and Ashok Rajpath, during these two days.

Traffic Diversion to be Implemented in Two Phases

The traffic arrangements will be implemented in two phases. During this period, exemptions from restrictions will only be granted to fire brigade vehicles, ambulances, vehicles carrying patients, hearses, and vehicles of Chhath devotees.

  • First Phase: From 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM on October 27, or until the crowds on the roads subside.
  • Second Phase: From 2:00 AM to 8:00 AM on October 28, or until traffic returns to normal.

Strictest Arrangements on Ashok Rajpath

The most stringent arrangements have been made on Ashok Rajpath, Patna's busiest route, during Chhath. The movement of any regular vehicles will not be permitted from Kargil Chowk to Didarganj. Devotees have been granted permission to enter via Khazanchi Road. They will be able to park their vehicles on the premises of Patna College and Science College. Meanwhile, vehicles of Chhath devotees can travel normally from Kargil Chowk towards Shahpur.

Special Parking Arrangements for Devotees

The police have designated parking areas in several parts of the city for the convenience of devotees. Vehicles of devotees heading to GaiGhat will be parked at Kangan Ghat, Chowk Thana Mor, City School, and Mangal Talab premises. Vehicles approaching Dhanuki Mor, Shitla Mata Mandir, and Biscoman Golambar will be parked near Hathiya Bagan, Loha Godam, and Medhaj Hospital. Parking arrangements have also been made near Patna Sahib Station, especially for vehicles heading east of Chowk Shikarpur ROB.

No Entry on JP Ganga Path

On October 27 and 28, vehicle movement will be completely prohibited on both lanes from Digha Golambar to Didarganj. No vehicles will be allowed to park. Strict action will be taken against vehicles that divert or take U-turns from Digha Golambar. Vehicles reaching Digha will exit via the LCT underpass.

Restrictions also on JP Setu and Kurji-Bans Ghat Route

Traffic towards Patna will be completely closed on JP Ganga Setu from 2:00 PM to 7:30 PM on October 27 and from 3:00 AM to 6:00 AM on October 28. Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, and high-capacity vehicles will not be permitted on the bridge. The administration has appealed to the public to use the Mahatma Gandhi Setu to travel to Sonepur or Hajipur. Vehicles coming towards Kurji and Bans Ghat have been arranged to access parking through the underpass built below the Ganga Path.

Focus on Both Security and Convenience

A large crowd gathers at the ghats during Chhath, hence the administration has directed the deployment of additional police force, divers, health workers, and sanitation workers. The Patna Traffic Police have appealed to citizens to adhere to the routes and guidelines issued by the administration.

