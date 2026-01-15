Chirag Paswan’s Statement on Tejashwi Yadav’s Absence from Tej Pratap’s Feast: ‘When the Head of the Household is Present…’

During this time, questions were also asked about the speculations of Jan Suraj leader RCP Singh's potential return to JDU. To this, Chirag said, "He will make his own decision. Until a few days ago, he was in another party, and now he will decide where he wants to go. Whichever party he joins, that party will also understand this." RCP Singh has been openly praising Nitish Kumar for the past few days.