Chirag Paswan’s Statement on Tejashwi Yadav’s Absence from Tej Pratap’s Feast: ‘When the Head of the Household is Present…’

Bihar Politics: The political colours of Makar Sankranti in Patna were quite interesting. Tej Pratap's Dahi-Chura feast remained the most discussed topic across the state. The absence of Tejashwi Yadav from this feast, despite the presence of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, also garnered significant attention. Now, Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has made a big statement on this matter.
On Thursday (January 15), LJP (Ram Vilas) organised a Dahi-Chura feast at its party office in Patna. When journalists asked Chirag Paswan if the absence of Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi from Tej Pratap Yadav's feast, despite Lalu Prasad Yadav's presence, indicated any political distance, Chirag replied without hesitation, "This is a family matter. It should not be viewed from a political perspective. The head of the family, Lalu Prasad Yadav, was present himself. When the head of the family is present, there is no need to pay much attention to other things."
When asked why he himself did not attend Tej Pratap Yadav's feast, Chirag Paswan replied with a slight smile, "Sometimes, due to a busy schedule, some things are missed. But Tej Pratap is my younger brother. I extend my best wishes to him."
During this time, questions were also asked about the speculations of Jan Suraj leader RCP Singh's potential return to JDU. To this, Chirag said, "He will make his own decision. Until a few days ago, he was in another party, and now he will decide where he wants to go. Whichever party he joins, that party will also understand this." RCP Singh has been openly praising Nitish Kumar for the past few days.
Before the Dahi-Chura feast at the LJP (R) office, all leaders paid tribute to the party's founder and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. On this occasion, Chirag Paswan said that on Makar Sankranti, this event is an occasion for social and cultural interaction, where people meet each other, forgetting political differences. He said, "This is a beautiful tradition. Such events strengthen relationships. It is also important to meet without thinking about politics."
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sinha and Samrat Chaudhary, Union Minister Nityanand Rai, Ministers Mangal Pandey and Dilip Jaiswal, senior BJP leader Nitin Naveen, and many other prominent NDA leaders attended the feast organised by Chirag Paswan.
