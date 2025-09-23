Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Patna

Diwali and Chhath rush: No train tickets, flight fares cross ₹35,000

People from Bihar residing outside the state are facing significant difficulties returning home for Diwali and Chhath Puja. Train tickets are unavailable, and airfare has surged beyond ₹35,000.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

विमान सेवा
Representative Image

Diwali and Chhath Puja are still about a month away. However, confirmed train tickets to Bihar are no longer available. On the other hand, airfares are also skyrocketing. The cost of travelling to and from Patna from major cities has increased manifold compared to normal days.

Airfare crosses ₹35,000

After Chhath Puja, the airfare from Patna to Bengaluru has crossed ₹35,000. Similarly, airfares to Patna from various cities during Diwali and Chhath have exceeded ₹22,000. This is despite the fact that the railways have announced the operation of nearly 12,000 trains to and from Bihar from various cities across the country. Several airlines have also released schedules for additional flights during Diwali and Chhath. Despite this, train tickets are unavailable, and airfares have increased significantly.

Increased fares from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru

Diwali falls on 22 October, and Chhath Puja on 27 and 28 October. Biharis living outside the state mostly return home during this time. Consequently, there is a huge rush for train and air tickets for travel on or around 18 October (arrival) and 29 October (departure). However, seats are unavailable, especially on regular and special trains from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad to Bihar. Airfares have also increased manifold.






































































DateRouteAirfare (₹)
20 OctoberMumbai to Patna18293
20 OctoberBengaluru to Patna19680
20 OctoberDelhi to Patna22906
21 OctoberMumbai to Patna17647
21 OctoberBengaluru to Patna19680
21 OctoberDelhi to Patna14553
30 OctoberPatna to Bengaluru35382
30 OctoberPatna to Delhi22428
30 OctoberPatna to Mumbai31932
31 OctoberPatna to Bengaluru34849
31 OctoberPatna to Delhi22428
31 OctoberPatna to Mumbai32425

Train seats filling up instantly

According to railway sources, all seats are filling up within minutes of the reservation counters opening. Most trains are showing "no room" status. Bookings for special trains are filling up within one or two hours of opening. Railway officials say that there are no vacant seats on any train three or four days before Diwali and three or four days after Chhath. The only recourse for those living outside Bihar is to try for Tatkal tickets, which open 24 hours before the train departs.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar news

Published on:

23 Sept 2025 09:07 am

English News / Bihar / Patna / Diwali and Chhath rush: No train tickets, flight fares cross ₹35,000
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.