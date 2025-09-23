Diwali and Chhath rush: No train tickets, flight fares cross ₹35,000

According to railway sources, all seats are filling up within minutes of the reservation counters opening. Most trains are showing "no room" status. Bookings for special trains are filling up within one or two hours of opening. Railway officials say that there are no vacant seats on any train three or four days before Diwali and three or four days after Chhath. The only recourse for those living outside Bihar is to try for Tatkal tickets, which open 24 hours before the train departs.