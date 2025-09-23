Diwali and Chhath rush: No train tickets, flight fares cross ₹35,000

Diwali and Chhath Puja are still about a month away. However, confirmed train tickets to Bihar are no longer available. On the other hand, airfares are also skyrocketing. The cost of travelling to and from Patna from major cities has increased manifold compared to normal days.
After Chhath Puja, the airfare from Patna to Bengaluru has crossed ₹35,000. Similarly, airfares to Patna from various cities during Diwali and Chhath have exceeded ₹22,000. This is despite the fact that the railways have announced the operation of nearly 12,000 trains to and from Bihar from various cities across the country. Several airlines have also released schedules for additional flights during Diwali and Chhath. Despite this, train tickets are unavailable, and airfares have increased significantly.
Diwali falls on 22 October, and Chhath Puja on 27 and 28 October. Biharis living outside the state mostly return home during this time. Consequently, there is a huge rush for train and air tickets for travel on or around 18 October (arrival) and 29 October (departure). However, seats are unavailable, especially on regular and special trains from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad to Bihar. Airfares have also increased manifold.
|Date
|Route
|Airfare (₹)
|20 October
|Mumbai to Patna
|18293
|20 October
|Bengaluru to Patna
|19680
|20 October
|Delhi to Patna
|22906
|21 October
|Mumbai to Patna
|17647
|21 October
|Bengaluru to Patna
|19680
|21 October
|Delhi to Patna
|14553
|30 October
|Patna to Bengaluru
|35382
|30 October
|Patna to Delhi
|22428
|30 October
|Patna to Mumbai
|31932
|31 October
|Patna to Bengaluru
|34849
|31 October
|Patna to Delhi
|22428
|31 October
|Patna to Mumbai
|32425
According to railway sources, all seats are filling up within minutes of the reservation counters opening. Most trains are showing "no room" status. Bookings for special trains are filling up within one or two hours of opening. Railway officials say that there are no vacant seats on any train three or four days before Diwali and three or four days after Chhath. The only recourse for those living outside Bihar is to try for Tatkal tickets, which open 24 hours before the train departs.