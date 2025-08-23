Eight Killed, Four Injured in Patna Road Accident

Road Accident: Eight people died in a horrific road accident in Patna on Saturday morning. Seven of the deceased were women. Four people were seriously injured in the accident.
The injured, involved in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a heavy truck, have been admitted to NMCH (Nalanda Medical College and Hospital) for treatment. The police have seized the damaged auto-rickshaw, while the truck driver fled the scene. The incident occurred near Daniyawan police station, adjacent to Patna City. The victims are reportedly residents of Nalanda district.
The accident took place near Sigriya station on the Shahjahanpur Daniyawan-Hilsa State Highway 4. The impact of the auto-rickshaw and truck collision was so loud that nearby residents rushed to the scene.
Locals immediately informed the police, and the injured were sent to NMCH for better treatment. All victims have been identified as residents of Rera Malama village in Nalanda district.
They were travelling in an auto-rickshaw to bathe in the Ganges river when the accident occurred. Police have taken possession of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. Police are searching for him with the help of CCTV footage.