Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Patna

Eight Killed, Four Injured in Patna Road Accident

Eight people, including seven women, died in a road accident in Patna on Saturday. Four others sustained serious injuries in the accident and have been admitted to NMCH (Nalanda Medical College and Hospital) for treatment.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 23, 2025

Road Accident: Eight people died in a horrific road accident in Patna on Saturday morning. Seven of the deceased were women. Four people were seriously injured in the accident.

The injured, involved in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a heavy truck, have been admitted to NMCH (Nalanda Medical College and Hospital) for treatment. The police have seized the damaged auto-rickshaw, while the truck driver fled the scene. The incident occurred near Daniyawan police station, adjacent to Patna City. The victims are reportedly residents of Nalanda district.

Women Going for Ganga Bath

The accident took place near Sigriya station on the Shahjahanpur Daniyawan-Hilsa State Highway 4. The impact of the auto-rickshaw and truck collision was so loud that nearby residents rushed to the scene.

Locals immediately informed the police, and the injured were sent to NMCH for better treatment. All victims have been identified as residents of Rera Malama village in Nalanda district.

They were travelling in an auto-rickshaw to bathe in the Ganges river when the accident occurred. Police have taken possession of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. Police are searching for him with the help of CCTV footage.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar news

Published on:

23 Aug 2025 02:06 pm

English News / Bihar / Patna / Eight Killed, Four Injured in Patna Road Accident
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.