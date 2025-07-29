29 July 2025,

Tuesday

Heavy Rainfall Predicted for 12 Bihar Districts

Bihar Weather: Bihar has experienced a change in weather. The monsoon is in full swing, impacting various districts across the state. Many districts in Bihar are currently experiencing rainfall.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 29, 2025

Bihar Weather
Heavy rain likely in Patna and 26 other districts. Photo: ANI

Bihar Weather Heavy rain is expected in 12 districts of Bihar today. The Meteorological Department has urged residents of these districts to leave their homes only if absolutely necessary. According to the Rural Meteorological Centre in Pusa, the monsoon is currently quite strong in South Bihar but weakens as it moves towards North Bihar. This is causing the rainfall.

According to the Meteorological Department, some areas of Siwan, Saran, Patna, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Arwal, Jehanabad, Gaya, Nalanda, Lakhisarai, and Munger districts may experience rainfall. A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in these areas. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in one or two places. Winds are also expected to blow at a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour.

Yellow alert for seven districts today

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is likely in seven districts on Tuesday. Jamui, Banka, Bhagalpur, and Araria districts may experience very heavy rainfall in several places on Tuesday. An orange alert has been issued for these districts by the Meteorological Department. In addition, one or two places in Jamui, Nawada, and Munger districts may experience heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has been issued here by the Meteorological Department. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in one or two places in the districts of South Bihar.

Weather forecast for the next 3 to 5 days

Moderate rainfall is expected in various parts of Bihar for the next 3 to 5 days, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in some areas.

Patna weather

Due to intermittent rainfall since Sunday night, the capital Patna is waterlogged. Many areas have turned into ponds and lakes, causing significant inconvenience to the people. It is anticipated that Patna may experience intermittent rainfall for the next 1-2 days.

Published on:

29 Jul 2025 09:23 am

English News / Bihar / Patna / Heavy Rainfall Predicted for 12 Bihar Districts
