Heavy Rainfall Predicted for 12 Bihar Districts

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is likely in seven districts on Tuesday. Jamui, Banka, Bhagalpur, and Araria districts may experience very heavy rainfall in several places on Tuesday. An orange alert has been issued for these districts by the Meteorological Department. In addition, one or two places in Jamui, Nawada, and Munger districts may experience heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has been issued here by the Meteorological Department. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in one or two places in the districts of South Bihar.