Patna

Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Bihar Districts; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Bihar Weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Bihar for the next four days. An orange alert has been issued for several districts, including Patna and Muzaffarpur.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Sep 16, 2025

mp weather
Patrika File Image

Bihar Weather: Heavy rainfall, which has been lashing Bihar for the past few days, is no longer a relief but a growing crisis. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of torrential rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms in several districts of Bihar for the next four days. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gaya, West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Begusarai, Kishanganj, and several other districts.

Deteriorating Conditions Due to Heavy Rainfall

The state is expected to witness severe weather conditions from 16 to 19 September. West Champaran, East Champaran, and Gopalganj are particularly expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, districts like Patna, Gaya, Samastipur, Saran, and Begusarai continue to experience waterlogging. The administration has advised residents of low-lying areas to remain vigilant, as heavy rain is causing waterlogging on roads and affecting traffic.

Disrupted Daily Life

The rain has inundated roads in both urban and rural areas. Mud and waterlogging in the streets have made movement difficult for people. Lightning strikes in several areas have created an atmosphere of fear. People are confined to their homes, while in some places, people are spending nights with the help of torches. While this rain is a boon for farmers, excessive rainfall is damaging crops, which could severely impact their income.

Further Forecast

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms in Kishanganj, Araria, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Vaishali, Saran, Samastipur, and Khagaria for the next few days. Caution is advised for most parts of North Bihar and some areas of South Bihar. The Meteorological Department has appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel, to stay in a safe place during rain and lightning, and to follow the instructions issued by the administration. Farmers have also been advised to remain vigilant to protect their crops and equipment from damage.

16 Sept 2025 04:05 pm

