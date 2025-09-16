Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Bihar Districts; IMD Issues Orange Alert

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms in Kishanganj, Araria, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Vaishali, Saran, Samastipur, and Khagaria for the next few days. Caution is advised for most parts of North Bihar and some areas of South Bihar. The Meteorological Department has appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel, to stay in a safe place during rain and lightning, and to follow the instructions issued by the administration. Farmers have also been advised to remain vigilant to protect their crops and equipment from damage.