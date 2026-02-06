Holi Travel Relief: 800 Special Train Services and Online Bus Bookings Launched

The railway has taken a significant decision regarding the lakhs of migrant workers returning to Bihar during Holi. The railway has decided to run special trains from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune after regular trains become fully booked during the Holi season. In view of Holi, the railway has decided to operate special trains between March 1 and March 22. These Holi special trains, originating from stations under East Central Railway, will complete a total of 285 trips. Additionally, approximately 500 trips will be made through special trains from other stations in Bihar. According to railway sources, special trains made a total of 1,144 trips during Holi last year.