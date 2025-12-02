Indian Railways: ATMs to be Available on These Trains Passing Through Bihar

Indian Railways
Indian Railways is set to offer a significant gift to its passengers. This new initiative will alleviate a major problem for thousands of travellers. With the new facility, passengers will no longer have to scramble for cash, as the railways have decided to install ATM machines on a trial basis in select trains. This facility will allow passengers to withdraw money even while the train is in motion, thus resolving their cash-related issues.
Indian Railways has launched this service as "ATM on Wheels" on the Manmad-CSTM Panchavati Express. The aim is to provide passengers with cash facilities on a moving train and to increase the railways' non-fare revenue. Currently, this facility is in its experimental phase.
According to the railways, this facility will soon be rolled out on long-distance trains passing through this section, including Vikramshila Express, LTT Express, Anga Express, and Amarnath Express. The railways have installed the ATMs by converting the train's mini pantry. Rubber pads and bolts have been used to secure them against vibrations, and two fire extinguishers have also been installed. The objective is to ensure compliance with safety standards.
The Vikramshila Express passes through several stations in Bihar, such as Bhagalpur, Munger (Jamalpur), Patna (Patna Junction), Barh, Bakhtiyarpur, Khusropur, and Fatuha. This train runs from Anand Vihar Terminal to Bhagalpur. Meanwhile, the Anga Express (12254) passes through stations in Bihar like Bhagalpur, Sultanganj (Ajgainath Dham), Dharhara, Kiul Junction, Jamalpur, Munger, and Lakhisarai.
The ATM machines will be installed in the final pantry of the trains. Previously, a temporary pantry was located in this space. Additionally, shutters and doors will be installed to maintain security on the moving train.
