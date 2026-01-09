Land-for-job case: Delhi court frames charges against Lalu, Tejashwi Yadav and others

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav (Photo source: ANI)
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav and his family members were charged by a Delhi court today, stating that Lalu Prasad acquired land in lieu of jobs when he was the Union Railway Minister. The court's order has paved the way for a trial in this high-profile case. Lalu Yadav served as the Railway Minister during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government between 2004 and 2009.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne stated that a clear case of corruption, cheating, and criminal conspiracy is made out against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, and several others. These charges have been framed under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The judge remarked that Lalu Yadav and his family members "operated like a criminal syndicate" and the entire family was part of this larger conspiracy, which allegedly involved using government jobs in Indian Railways as a quid pro quo to acquire immovable properties.
The court noted that the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) indicated that Lalu Yadav's close associates also facilitated the acquisition of land across India in exchange for railway jobs. The Special Judge dismissed the plea seeking discharge from the case. The judge stated, "The plea for discharge by Lalu Yadav and his family members is completely misconceived." As per the court's order, charges have been framed against 46 out of 98 living accused named in the case, including Lalu Yadav and his family members, while 52 accused have been discharged.
The CBI has alleged that parcels of land were acquired in the names of Lalu Yadav's family members and a company associated with them, often at rates below market value and mostly through cash transactions. In return, alleged railway jobs in various zones were provided. Concurrently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a related alleged money laundering case involving land transfers in Patna.
