Land-for-job case: Delhi court frames charges against Lalu, Tejashwi Yadav and others

The court noted that the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) indicated that Lalu Yadav's close associates also facilitated the acquisition of land across India in exchange for railway jobs. The Special Judge dismissed the plea seeking discharge from the case. The judge stated, "The plea for discharge by Lalu Yadav and his family members is completely misconceived." As per the court's order, charges have been framed against 46 out of 98 living accused named in the case, including Lalu Yadav and his family members, while 52 accused have been discharged.