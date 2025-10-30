Storm Montha Changes Bihar’s Weather, Heavy Rainfall Expected in 25 Cities, Alert Issued

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain in 25 districts of Bihar on Thursday due to the cyclonic storm 'Montha'. Due to this, a drop of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature is possible in the next two days. Due to strong winds, the weather will remain dry across Bihar, and the cold will increase. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rain and lightning for the next three days, i.e., until November 1. People in Bihar have been advised to remain alert for the next 48 hours. It has been advised not to leave home during the rain.