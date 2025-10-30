Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patna

Storm Montha Changes Bihar’s Weather, Heavy Rainfall Expected in 25 Cities, Alert Issued

The cyclone 'Montha' formed over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a severe storm on Tuesday morning. After making landfall on the Machilipatnam coast of Andhra Pradesh, it moved northwards, crossing Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and has now entered Jharkhand and Bihar. According to the Meteorological Department, it has transformed into a Low Pressure Area in Bihar.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

IMD Weather alert montha Cyclone update Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning from today till 3 November in these states

Bihar Weather: The effect of the 'Montha' storm will be visible in Bihar today as well. The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain in 25 districts on Thursday. On Wednesday, light to moderate rain occurred in 15 districts of Bihar, including Patna, due to 'Montha'. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for rain in East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, and Supaul districts on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in several districts including Vaishali, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, and Sheohar. According to the Meteorological Department, it is raining in Bihar due to the entry of the Montha storm into Bihar's border. However, its intensity has reduced somewhat in Bihar, and it has entered as a 'low-pressure area'.

How will the weather be today?

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain in 25 districts of Bihar on Thursday due to the cyclonic storm 'Montha'. Due to this, a drop of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature is possible in the next two days. Due to strong winds, the weather will remain dry across Bihar, and the cold will increase. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rain and lightning for the next three days, i.e., until November 1. People in Bihar have been advised to remain alert for the next 48 hours. It has been advised not to leave home during the rain.

Rain in Araria-Madhubani late at night

Heavy rain occurred in Araria and Madhubani late on Wednesday night. Light rain occurred in 12 districts, including Patna, during the day. Light drizzle was also reported in Gopalganj, Arrah, Nalanda, Supaul, Bhagalpur, Chhapra, and Lakhisarai.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bihar news

Published on:

30 Oct 2025 09:35 am

English News / Bihar / Patna / Storm Montha Changes Bihar’s Weather, Heavy Rainfall Expected in 25 Cities, Alert Issued

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

Patna

Bihar

Trending

Bihar Election 2025: Wives of bahubalis face off in Mahagathbandhan stronghold, muscle power dominates this seat

Elections

Bihar Election 2025: RJD Suffers Blow as Star Campaigner Joins BJP Ahead of Polls

Patna

Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Singh Opens Up in Affidavit, Shares Property Details

jyoti singh
Patna

Bhojpuri Superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's Wife Chanda to Contest Bihar Elections from Chhapra on RJD Ticket

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Khesari Lal Yadav Wife Chanda
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Announces Candidacy, Pays Tribute to Brother

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Divya Gautam
Entertainment
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.