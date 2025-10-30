Storm Montha Changes Bihar’s Weather, Heavy Rainfall Expected in 25 Cities, Alert Issued

Bihar Weather: The effect of the 'Montha' storm will be visible in Bihar today as well. The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain in 25 districts on Thursday. On Wednesday, light to moderate rain occurred in 15 districts of Bihar, including Patna, due to 'Montha'. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for rain in East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, and Supaul districts on Thursday.
Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in several districts including Vaishali, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, and Sheohar. According to the Meteorological Department, it is raining in Bihar due to the entry of the Montha storm into Bihar's border. However, its intensity has reduced somewhat in Bihar, and it has entered as a 'low-pressure area'.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain in 25 districts of Bihar on Thursday due to the cyclonic storm 'Montha'. Due to this, a drop of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature is possible in the next two days. Due to strong winds, the weather will remain dry across Bihar, and the cold will increase. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rain and lightning for the next three days, i.e., until November 1. People in Bihar have been advised to remain alert for the next 48 hours. It has been advised not to leave home during the rain.
Heavy rain occurred in Araria and Madhubani late on Wednesday night. Light rain occurred in 12 districts, including Patna, during the day. Light drizzle was also reported in Gopalganj, Arrah, Nalanda, Supaul, Bhagalpur, Chhapra, and Lakhisarai.
