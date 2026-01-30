NEET Student Death Case: SIT Intensifies Probe in Patna Girls’ Hostel Case

Questions have been raised about the sensitivity and investigation of the Chitragupta Nagar police station since the suspicious death of the student at Shambhu Girls' Hostel. The victim's family had lodged an FIR alleging rape of the student, but the Chitragupta Nagar police were trying to portray the entire incident as a 'suicide'. Whereas the victim's family was talking about force being used on the student, citing injury marks on her body. Even after being informed about the entire incident, many questions were being raised due to the negligence of Chitragupta Nagar SHO Roshni? Instead of going to the spot himself, the SHO had sent his private driver to bring the CCTV footage and DVR. Roshni Kumari had come under scrutiny since this incident came to light. As the case gained traction, the Police Headquarters transferred the investigation of the entire case from the Patna Police to the SIT. However, even after being removed from the investigation, Roshni Kumari's continued involvement in this entire matter was raising many questions.