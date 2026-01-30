NEET Student Death Case: SIT Intensifies Probe in Patna Girls’ Hostel Case

Roshni Kumari. (Photo: Patrika)
The SIT on Thursday questioned Chitragupta Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Roshni Kumar for a long time in connection with the death of a NEET student who was preparing for the exam while staying at a girls' hostel in Patna. Sources said that the SIT asked SHO Roshni Kumar several questions related to the hostel owner and the manager of the girls' hostel after the incident. Sources said that the SIT questioned them after finding evidence of several long conversations between Roshni Kumar and these two individuals after the incident.
Roshni Kumar has been under suspicion from the beginning of this case. Roshni was accused of several serious allegations by the victim's family. Along with this, Roshni is also accused of destroying evidence and negligence in the investigation. Upon finding evidence of this, the Patna SSP had suspended her a few days ago. Now, with Roshni Kumar coming under the ambit of the SIT's investigation, the possibility has increased that the police may question some people.
Questions have been raised about the sensitivity and investigation of the Chitragupta Nagar police station since the suspicious death of the student at Shambhu Girls' Hostel. The victim's family had lodged an FIR alleging rape of the student, but the Chitragupta Nagar police were trying to portray the entire incident as a 'suicide'. Whereas the victim's family was talking about force being used on the student, citing injury marks on her body. Even after being informed about the entire incident, many questions were being raised due to the negligence of Chitragupta Nagar SHO Roshni? Instead of going to the spot himself, the SHO had sent his private driver to bring the CCTV footage and DVR. Roshni Kumari had come under scrutiny since this incident came to light. As the case gained traction, the Police Headquarters transferred the investigation of the entire case from the Patna Police to the SIT. However, even after being removed from the investigation, Roshni Kumari's continued involvement in this entire matter was raising many questions.
The student residing in Shambhu Hostel was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state on January 6. The hospital management stated that they had immediately informed the police. Despite this, the Chitragupta Nagar police remained silent on January 6, 7, and 8. The police became active only on January 9 when the student's condition became critical. However, the police were trying to present the entire case as a suicide. After the family lodged a complaint of rape, SHO Roshni Kumari did not inspect the crime scene. Due to her negligence, important evidence was destroyed. The SIT is now seeking answers to all these questions from Roshni Kumar.
