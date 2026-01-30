30 January 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patna

NEET Student Death Case: SIT Intensifies Probe in Patna Girls’ Hostel Case

In the case of the death of a student preparing for NEET while staying in a girls' hostel in Patna, Station House Officer (SHO) of Chitragupta Nagar police station, Roshni Kumari, has also come under the SIT's investigation.

2 min read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 30, 2026

Roshni Kumari. (Photo: Patrika)

The SIT on Thursday questioned Chitragupta Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Roshni Kumar for a long time in connection with the death of a NEET student who was preparing for the exam while staying at a girls' hostel in Patna. Sources said that the SIT asked SHO Roshni Kumar several questions related to the hostel owner and the manager of the girls' hostel after the incident. Sources said that the SIT questioned them after finding evidence of several long conversations between Roshni Kumar and these two individuals after the incident.

SHO Roshni Under Investigation

Roshni Kumar has been under suspicion from the beginning of this case. Roshni was accused of several serious allegations by the victim's family. Along with this, Roshni is also accused of destroying evidence and negligence in the investigation. Upon finding evidence of this, the Patna SSP had suspended her a few days ago. Now, with Roshni Kumar coming under the ambit of the SIT's investigation, the possibility has increased that the police may question some people.

What is the Case?

Questions have been raised about the sensitivity and investigation of the Chitragupta Nagar police station since the suspicious death of the student at Shambhu Girls' Hostel. The victim's family had lodged an FIR alleging rape of the student, but the Chitragupta Nagar police were trying to portray the entire incident as a 'suicide'. Whereas the victim's family was talking about force being used on the student, citing injury marks on her body. Even after being informed about the entire incident, many questions were being raised due to the negligence of Chitragupta Nagar SHO Roshni? Instead of going to the spot himself, the SHO had sent his private driver to bring the CCTV footage and DVR. Roshni Kumari had come under scrutiny since this incident came to light. As the case gained traction, the Police Headquarters transferred the investigation of the entire case from the Patna Police to the SIT. However, even after being removed from the investigation, Roshni Kumari's continued involvement in this entire matter was raising many questions.

What are the Allegations Against Roshni?

The student residing in Shambhu Hostel was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state on January 6. The hospital management stated that they had immediately informed the police. Despite this, the Chitragupta Nagar police remained silent on January 6, 7, and 8. The police became active only on January 9 when the student's condition became critical. However, the police were trying to present the entire case as a suicide. After the family lodged a complaint of rape, SHO Roshni Kumari did not inspect the crime scene. Due to her negligence, important evidence was destroyed. The SIT is now seeking answers to all these questions from Roshni Kumar.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar news

Published on:

30 Jan 2026 02:10 pm

News / Bihar / Patna / NEET Student Death Case: SIT Intensifies Probe in Patna Girls’ Hostel Case
Story Loader

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

Patna

Bihar

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Budget 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

UGC विवाद

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.