Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Patna

Nepal Protest: Borders of 6 Bihar districts sealed, tourist entry banned after violence

This decision was taken after youth protests in Nepal turned violent.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

Nepal Protest Following violence in Nepal, the borders of six districts in Bihar have been sealed. The international borders of West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, and Kishanganj have been sealed on the instructions of the Bihar Police Headquarters. Tourist movement has been completely banned. Even locals are only being allowed to cross after a thorough investigation.

Reasons for the Violence

This decision was taken after youth protests in Nepal turned violent. The Nepalese government had imposed a ban on social media in the country, leading to outrage among Nepalese youth. However, even after the ban on internet media, the protests don't seem to be ending. With the violent demonstrations in Nepal, the six Bihar districts bordering Nepal have been put on high alert, with police and security agencies deployed.

SSB Intensifies Patrols

The Border Security Force (BSF), Intelligence Bureau (IB), other security agencies, and intelligence units have been put on alert on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Police Headquarters has also alerted the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of the border districts, instructing them to keep a close watch on all intelligence inputs. They have also been instructed to coordinate with neighbouring districts. Police and SSB are patrolling around border check posts and villages.

International Border Sealed

Police Headquarters has ordered police and SSB personnel to remain vigilant to deal with any untoward situation. The Police Headquarters control room is constantly receiving reports from the Superintendents of Police of the border districts. ADG (Law and Order) Pankaj Kumar Darad stated that the international border has been sealed until the situation in Nepal normalises. The entry and exit of tourists has been completely banned.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar news

Published on:

10 Sept 2025 03:50 pm

English News / Bihar / Patna / Nepal Protest: Borders of 6 Bihar districts sealed, tourist entry banned after violence
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.