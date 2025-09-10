Nepal Protest: Borders of 6 Bihar districts sealed, tourist entry banned after violence

The Border Security Force (BSF), Intelligence Bureau (IB), other security agencies, and intelligence units have been put on alert on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Police Headquarters has also alerted the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of the border districts, instructing them to keep a close watch on all intelligence inputs. They have also been instructed to coordinate with neighbouring districts. Police and SSB are patrolling around border check posts and villages.