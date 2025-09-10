Nepal Protest: Borders of 6 Bihar districts sealed, tourist entry banned after violence

Nepal Protest Following violence in Nepal, the borders of six districts in Bihar have been sealed. The international borders of West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, and Kishanganj have been sealed on the instructions of the Bihar Police Headquarters. Tourist movement has been completely banned. Even locals are only being allowed to cross after a thorough investigation.
This decision was taken after youth protests in Nepal turned violent. The Nepalese government had imposed a ban on social media in the country, leading to outrage among Nepalese youth. However, even after the ban on internet media, the protests don't seem to be ending. With the violent demonstrations in Nepal, the six Bihar districts bordering Nepal have been put on high alert, with police and security agencies deployed.
The Border Security Force (BSF), Intelligence Bureau (IB), other security agencies, and intelligence units have been put on alert on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Police Headquarters has also alerted the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of the border districts, instructing them to keep a close watch on all intelligence inputs. They have also been instructed to coordinate with neighbouring districts. Police and SSB are patrolling around border check posts and villages.
Police Headquarters has ordered police and SSB personnel to remain vigilant to deal with any untoward situation. The Police Headquarters control room is constantly receiving reports from the Superintendents of Police of the border districts. ADG (Law and Order) Pankaj Kumar Darad stated that the international border has been sealed until the situation in Nepal normalises. The entry and exit of tourists has been completely banned.