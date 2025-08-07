Nepali woman alleges sexual assault inside bus for two days in Patna, driver absconding

A case of assault against a Nepali woman has come to light in Patna. Police have filed an FIR based on the victim's statement and launched a search for the accused. Police, while providing information about the case, stated that the victim, upset with her family, first went to Siliguri. From there, she reached Patna. In Patna, a private bus driver allegedly assaulted her for two days before fleeing. The victim's age is estimated to be around 25 years.