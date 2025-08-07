Nepali woman alleges sexual assault inside bus for two days in Patna, driver absconding

A case of assault against a Nepali woman has come to light in Patna. Police have filed an FIR based on the victim's statement and launched a search for the accused. Police, while providing information about the case, stated that the victim, upset with her family, first went to Siliguri. From there, she reached Patna. In Patna, a private bus driver allegedly assaulted her for two days before fleeing. The victim's age is estimated to be around 25 years.
Patna police refused to comment on the accused bus driver. However, sources say the accused driver is from Delhi. Police are conducting raids to arrest him. The victim told police that after a dispute with her family in Nepal, she fled home and first reached Siliguri in West Bengal. From there, she took a train and arrived in Patna two days ago.
The victim told police that upon exiting Patna station, she met the accused bus driver. He lured her with the promise of a job and took her near the Biscomaun-1 campus in the Airport police station area. The victim stated that the accused bus driver raped her inside the bus for two days. The victim alleges that the driver also stole her money and mobile phone.
The victim said that she somehow managed to escape and recounted her ordeal to Biscomaun personnel. With their help, she reached the police. Police say a case has been registered based on the victim's statement and an investigation has begun. The accused is reported to be absconding. He has been identified. Police claim he will be arrested soon.