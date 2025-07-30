Nitish government significantly increases incentive amount for ASHA and Mamata workers

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for this year, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced a significant increase in the incentive amount for Asha and Mamta workers. Asha workers will now receive a monthly incentive of ₹3000, up from the previous ₹1000. Mamta workers will receive ₹600 per delivery, increased from the previous ₹300.
The government's decision is being seen as a major step towards strengthening healthcare services in rural areas. The Chief Minister stated that since the formation of the government in November 2005, extensive work has been done to improve healthcare services. Asha and Mamta workers have played a crucial role in improving healthcare services in rural areas. This decision has been taken in recognition of their contribution.
