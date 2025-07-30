30 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patna

Nitish government significantly increases incentive amount for ASHA and Mamata workers

Aasha and Mamata workers have played a crucial role in improving healthcare services in rural areas.

Patrika Desk

Jul 30, 2025

ASHA workers will now receive an honorarium of ₹3,000. (Patrika)

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for this year, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced a significant increase in the incentive amount for Asha and Mamta workers. Asha workers will now receive a monthly incentive of ₹3000, up from the previous ₹1000. Mamta workers will receive ₹600 per delivery, increased from the previous ₹300.

A major step towards strengthening healthcare services

The government's decision is being seen as a major step towards strengthening healthcare services in rural areas. The Chief Minister stated that since the formation of the government in November 2005, extensive work has been done to improve healthcare services. Asha and Mamta workers have played a crucial role in improving healthcare services in rural areas. This decision has been taken in recognition of their contribution.

Asha workers will now receive ₹3000 as incentive

The Chief Minister said that Asha workers will now receive an incentive of ₹3000, up from the previous ₹1000. Similarly, Mamta workers will receive ₹600 for each delivery, up from the previous ₹300. This will boost their morale and further strengthen healthcare services in rural areas.

Published on:

30 Jul 2025 03:10 pm

