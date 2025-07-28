Notorious Bihar Criminal Gunned Down in UP Encounter

Notorious Bihar criminal Dablu Yadav was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav carried a bounty of ₹50,000. He was killed in a joint operation between Bihar Police and the Noida STF in the Simhavli police station area of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. Over 24 cases were registered against Yadav in various police stations across Bihar. He was also accused of kidnapping and murdering a leader of the ‘Ham Party’.