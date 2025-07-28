28 July 2025,

Monday

Patna

Notorious Bihar Criminal Gunned Down in UP Encounter

Notorious Bihar criminal W Yadav was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh. He had over two dozen cases registered against him, including those involving political leaders. W Yadav carried a reward of ₹50,000 on his head.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 28, 2025

Crime News
Representative image of firing – Social media (X)

Notorious Bihar criminal Dablu Yadav was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav carried a bounty of ₹50,000. He was killed in a joint operation between Bihar Police and the Noida STF in the Simhavli police station area of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. Over 24 cases were registered against Yadav in various police stations across Bihar. He was also accused of kidnapping and murdering a leader of the ‘Ham Party’.

Encounter of Bihar Criminal in UP

Police sources say that Bihar Police received intelligence indicating that several notorious criminals from Bihar were planning crimes in Bihar from Uttar Pradesh. Following this information, Bihar Police launched a search operation in conjunction with UP Police. During this operation, on Sunday night, police confronted Dablu Yadav, resulting in an exchange of fire in which he was killed.

₹50,000 Bounty

Police say that based on the intelligence, Bihar and UP Police launched an operation to apprehend him. However, upon seeing the police, he opened fire, prompting retaliatory fire from the police, resulting in his death. The deceased criminal hailed from the Gyan Tol Sahebpur Kamal police station area of Begusarai, Bihar. A bounty of ₹50,000 had been announced by Bihar Police for Dablu Yadav.

Accused in 24 Cases, Including Murder of ‘Ham Party’ Leader

Several sophisticated weapons and ammunition were recovered from Dablu Yadav. In 2025, Yadav abducted the 20-point block president of the ‘Ham Party’ from the Sahebpur Kamal police station area of Begusarai, subsequently murdering him. His body was later recovered from the Diara region. In addition, a total of 24 cases, including murder and attempted murder, kidnapping, and Arms Act violations, were registered against the notorious Dablu Yadav in various police station areas across Bihar.

Related Topics

#Crime

Published on:

28 Jul 2025 10:27 am

English News / Bihar / Patna / Notorious Bihar Criminal Gunned Down in UP Encounter
