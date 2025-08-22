A shocking case has emerged during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bhagalpur (Bihar). The names of two Pakistani women residing there were found registered in the voter list, and they had also been issued Indian Voter IDs (EPICs). Following this revelation, the district administration has initiated immediate action, and the process of removing their names from the voter list is underway. This discrepancy came to light during a verification drive conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The ministry's campaign aims to identify foreign nationals staying in the country beyond their visa period. During this drive, the presence of three Pakistani nationals in Bhagalpur was detected, including two women.