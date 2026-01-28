Pappu Yadav Protests Outside Parliament Over NEET Student Case, Alleges Minister’s Son’s Involvement

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav (Photo: X/@SouravRaj)
NEET Student Death-Rape Case: The alleged rape and suspicious death of a NEET aspirant at Shambhu Girls' Hostel in Patna has now reached Parliament, sparking political debate. Pappu Yadav, an independent MP from Purnea, staged a strong protest outside Parliament House on Wednesday, levelling serious accusations against the Bihar Police, the state government, and those in positions of power. Pappu Yadav asserted that this is not merely a case of a student's death but has become an example of crime protected by the establishment, police negligence, and an organised conspiracy.
Outside the Parliament premises, Pappu Yadav was seen protesting, draped in banners and holding placards. The slogans on his posters directly attacked the functioning of the government and the police. The posters read, "Who is the murderer of the NEET student? Stop the games in the name of investigation, bring the real culprits to light," Stop harassing the family to protect the criminals," "CBI inquiry is necessary," and "The government must free us from the Patna sex racket nexus." "Who is the murderer of our daughters? Stop patronising criminals, clear the path to justice."
Speaking to the media during this time, Pappu Yadav stated in sharp terms that a leader holding a constitutional post and a minister's son are involved in this case. He alleged that this is the reason why the Bihar Police have been trying to suppress the matter from the beginning. Pappu Yadav said, "What kind of justice system is this? It is no longer unfortunate; it has become a shameless system. On Republic Day, we talk about the Constitution, but in Bihar, the police are working to protect criminals under the patronage of the government."
Pappu Yadav also questioned the SIT's investigation. He alleged that instead of reaching the real culprits, the police are targeting the victim's family. He said, "In the name of investigation, the victim's maternal uncle, relatives, and family members are being called and tortured. Relationships are being tarnished in the name of DNA samples. If this is not police hooliganism, then what is it?"
Pappu Yadav also vociferously raised the issue of an alleged sex racket in Patna. He claimed that the entire case is linked to a large network that enjoys political patronage. He said, "The mafia running the sex racket in Patna has the patronage of the government. Until this nexus is broken, no daughter will get justice."
The MP clearly stated that justice cannot be expected unless the investigation of this case is handed over to the CBI. Pappu Yadav said, "We will not sit silently. We will fight from the streets to Parliament. This is not just the case of a NEET student from Patna, but a question of the safety of every daughter in Bihar."
Earlier, late at night, Pappu Yadav also took to the social media platform 'X' and levelled serious allegations against the Bihar Police, writing, "The Bihar Police have crossed all limits of indecency. Instead of helping the NEET student get justice, they have inflicted immense cruelty upon her family. First, they claimed that no rape occurred. Now, with the semen report out, they are torturing family members in the name of collecting DNA samples and pressuring relatives to confess."
