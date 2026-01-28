Pappu Yadav Protests Outside Parliament Over NEET Student Case, Alleges Minister’s Son’s Involvement

Speaking to the media during this time, Pappu Yadav stated in sharp terms that a leader holding a constitutional post and a minister's son are involved in this case. He alleged that this is the reason why the Bihar Police have been trying to suppress the matter from the beginning. Pappu Yadav said, "What kind of justice system is this? It is no longer unfortunate; it has become a shameless system. On Republic Day, we talk about the Constitution, but in Bihar, the police are working to protect criminals under the patronage of the government."