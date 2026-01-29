Patna-Buxar journey to be completed in two hours: Elevated corridor to end traffic jams

According to the NHAI Project Director, this project will offer a dual benefit. He explained that those who wish to travel directly from Patna to Bihta can use the elevated corridor, while those travelling to other places can use the bypass built below the elevated structure. A four-lane road is also being constructed beneath the elevated corridor. He stated that the land acquisition process is almost complete. The construction of the Danapur–Bihta–Koilwar Elevated Corridor began in 2024, with the primary aim of reducing the heavy traffic pressure on the Patna–Bihta route. Currently, this road experiences long traffic jams daily, causing people to get stuck for hours. Office-goers, students, patients, and traders are the most affected.