Patna-Buxar journey to be completed in two hours: Elevated corridor to end traffic jams

Danapur–Bihta–Koilwar elevated corridor. (Photo: Patrika)
Bihar Road Project: Vehicles will start plying on the Danapur–Bihta–Koilwar Elevated Corridor from June 2027. After its operationalisation, the distance from Patna to Buxar can be covered in just two hours. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director Arvind Kumar stated that this corridor will be India's longest elevated corridor. Approximately 45 per cent of the project work has been completed so far, while the remaining 55 per cent will be finished by June 2027. Arvind Kumar made these remarks on Wednesday after inspecting the project site in Danapur. During his visit, he reviewed the progress of the construction work and instructed officials to complete the work in a time-bound manner.
The total length of the Danapur–Bihta–Koilwar Elevated Corridor will be approximately 25 kilometres. Out of this, about 18 kilometres will be an elevated road, while the remaining seven kilometres will be developed as a bypass. This corridor will feature approach road facilities at Danapur Station, ROB, Saguna More, and Bihta. Upon completion, the estimated cost of the project will be around ₹1,969 crore. NHAI Project Director Arvind Kumar mentioned that the main objective of this project is to make traffic between Patna and Western Bihar easy, smooth, and safe. He added that the construction of the elevated corridor will also significantly reduce the distance between Patna and Bihta.
The NHAI Project Director stated that after the completion of the project, the distance between Patna and Bihta will become much smoother. People will be able to reach Bihta from Patna in just 15 minutes. He informed that passengers travelling from Patna to Bihta Airport and students studying at NIT Bihta will benefit the most from this elevated corridor. Additionally, a toll plaza is also proposed between Patna and Bihta to ensure a smooth and controlled traffic system.
According to the NHAI Project Director, this project will offer a dual benefit. He explained that those who wish to travel directly from Patna to Bihta can use the elevated corridor, while those travelling to other places can use the bypass built below the elevated structure. A four-lane road is also being constructed beneath the elevated corridor. He stated that the land acquisition process is almost complete. The construction of the Danapur–Bihta–Koilwar Elevated Corridor began in 2024, with the primary aim of reducing the heavy traffic pressure on the Patna–Bihta route. Currently, this road experiences long traffic jams daily, causing people to get stuck for hours. Office-goers, students, patients, and traders are the most affected.
The Project Director further informed that the construction of the elevated corridor will provide direct connectivity to Bihta Airport. Along with this, access to industrial areas and educational institutions will also become easier, giving new momentum to the development of the entire region.
