Patna Crime News: Attackers enter house, burn two children alive

Patna Crime News On Thursday, criminals in Patna burned two innocent children alive. The victims have been identified as siblings. Their mother works as a security guard at AIIMS, while their father previously held a private job in the Secretariat. Their ages are reported to be between 10 and 15 years. The police are currently investigating the matter, and no leads have been found yet. According to the police, only the siblings were at home at the time of the incident. They had returned from school a short while before.