Patna

Patna Crime News: Attackers enter house, burn two children alive

Patna Crime News: Two innocent children were burnt alive in the Janipur police station area, adjacent to Patna. Enraged by this incident, people blocked the road to protest. The angry mob demanded the arrest of the criminals involved in this incident.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 01, 2025

Ansh and Anjali
Ansh and Anjali (file photo)

Patna Crime News On Thursday, criminals in Patna burned two innocent children alive. The victims have been identified as siblings. Their mother works as a security guard at AIIMS, while their father previously held a private job in the Secretariat. Their ages are reported to be between 10 and 15 years. The police are currently investigating the matter, and no leads have been found yet. According to the police, only the siblings were at home at the time of the incident. They had returned from school a short while before.

Why did this happen?

Who committed the crime, and why? The police currently have no answers. However, the police say that a full investigation is underway.

The family suspects that some individuals entered the house with malicious intent. It is possible that the children recognised one of them, leading to the incident. The police are also investigating this angle. The family is distraught after the discovery of the children's bodies.

Angry residents blocked roads in protest, but the police managed to calm them down. Whether this is murder or an accident is currently under police investigation.

2-3 people involved in the incident

The deceased father, Lalan Gupta, while giving details of the incident, said, “I was at work. My wife informed me of the incident around 2:30 am. When I reached home, I was shocked by the sight. Neighbours immediately informed the police, but the police arrived almost half an hour later. Two or three people committed this crime.” He added, “If there had been a fire, the child would have screamed and struggled, but nothing like that happened. They were murdered and then burned.”

Police investigating all aspects

Following the receipt of information about the incident, the police are investigating the matter. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also examined the scene. The FSL team is investigating the cause of the fire.

Related Topics

#Crime

Published on:

01 Aug 2025 11:21 am

English News / Bihar / Patna / Patna Crime News: Attackers enter house, burn two children alive
