Patna Crime News: Brutal Murder in a Posh Patna Colony! Retired Teacher Found Strangled

Retired woman teacher murdered by throat-slitting in Patna
A case of a woman being murdered by slitting her throat has come to light in Patna. This incident has caused a stir in the entire area. The incident occurred near AG Colony Park in the Shastri Nagar police station area. Upon receiving information about the incident, senior officials of the Patna Police reached the spot and are investigating the matter. The deceased has been identified as retired teacher Madhavi Kumari (78). The woman has two sons. Both live outside Patna. The woman lived alone in the entire building. The woman was alone in the building on Friday night as well. It was during this time that the criminals carried out this incident.
Upon receiving information about the incident, Secretariat SDPO 2 Saket Kumar, along with local police and the forensic team, reached the spot and began investigating the matter. He said that the woman was murdered by slitting her throat. The woman's gold chain and ring from her neck are missing. Apart from this, the criminals did not tamper with any other belongings in the house. He said that at first glance, it appears to be a murder case. The police are investigating the matter.
The daughter runs a dance class in the building. She also used to take care of her mother in Patna. Madhavi Kumari's husband, Amarendra Kumar Das, had passed away six years ago. Amarendra Kumar Das was an officer in the AG office. He had retired 8 years ago. Both of the deceased's sons live outside Patna.
