Patna Crime News: Brutal Murder in a Posh Patna Colony! Retired Teacher Found Strangled

A case of a woman being murdered by slitting her throat has come to light in Patna. This incident has caused a stir in the entire area. The incident occurred near AG Colony Park in the Shastri Nagar police station area. Upon receiving information about the incident, senior officials of the Patna Police reached the spot and are investigating the matter. The deceased has been identified as retired teacher Madhavi Kumari (78). The woman has two sons. Both live outside Patna. The woman lived alone in the entire building. The woman was alone in the building on Friday night as well. It was during this time that the criminals carried out this incident.