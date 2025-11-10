Patna: Five of family die as dilapidated house roof collapses

A major and heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Manas Bazaar in Manas Panchayat, under Akilpur police station area, in the Danapur Diara region adjacent to the capital Patna. Late Sunday night, the roof of an old and dilapidated house suddenly collapsed, tragically killing five members of the same family who were trapped beneath it. Following this horrific accident, a pall of gloom has descended upon the entire village, and the family is in deep mourning. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, recovered the bodies of the deceased, and sent them to the sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem examination.