Patna: Five of family die as dilapidated house roof collapses

A major and heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Manas Bazaar in Manas Panchayat, under Akilpur police station area, in the Danapur Diara region adjacent to the capital Patna. Late Sunday night, the roof of an old and dilapidated house suddenly collapsed, tragically killing five members of the same family who were trapped beneath it. Following this horrific accident, a pall of gloom has descended upon the entire village, and the family is in deep mourning. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, recovered the bodies of the deceased, and sent them to the sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem examination.
This tragic incident occurred at night when local resident Mohammad Bablu, his wife Roshni Khatoon, and their three children, Rukhsar, Md. Chand, and Chandni, were asleep inside their home after having dinner. The house was very old and dilapidated. Late at night, the roof of the house suddenly collapsed with a loud noise. Hearing the sound of the roof caving in and the screams from inside, villagers from the surrounding area immediately rushed to the spot. They discovered that Bablu and his entire family were buried under the debris of the collapsed roof.
Following the incident, chaos erupted among the villagers. People immediately informed the police and began rescue efforts themselves. Without wasting any time, the local residents initiated a rescue operation at their own level and attempted to clear the debris. After considerable effort, the local people managed to pull out all five members of the family trapped under the roof. However, due to the immense weight of the debris and the prolonged period they were trapped, Mohammad Bablu, his wife Roshni Khatoon, and their three children had already died at the scene.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the Akilpur police station personnel promptly arrived at the scene and began an investigation. With the help of the villagers, the police recovered the bodies of the deceased and conducted inquest proceedings. Local police stated that the horrific accident occurred due to the dilapidated and old condition of the house. The police have taken possession of all the bodies and sent them to the sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem examination.
The deceased, Md. Bablu, worked as a labourer. The death of five members of the same family has cast a shadow of mourning over the entire Manas Bazaar and Manas Panchayat. The police are carrying out further legal proceedings.
