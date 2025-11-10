Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patna

Patna: Five of family die as dilapidated house roof collapses

In Danapur, Patna, the roof of a dilapidated house suddenly collapsed, killing five members of the same family on the spot. All of them were fast asleep at the time of the accident.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 10, 2025

A major and heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Manas Bazaar in Manas Panchayat, under Akilpur police station area, in the Danapur Diara region adjacent to the capital Patna. Late Sunday night, the roof of an old and dilapidated house suddenly collapsed, tragically killing five members of the same family who were trapped beneath it. Following this horrific accident, a pall of gloom has descended upon the entire village, and the family is in deep mourning. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, recovered the bodies of the deceased, and sent them to the sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Entire Family Was Asleep

This tragic incident occurred at night when local resident Mohammad Bablu, his wife Roshni Khatoon, and their three children, Rukhsar, Md. Chand, and Chandni, were asleep inside their home after having dinner. The house was very old and dilapidated. Late at night, the roof of the house suddenly collapsed with a loud noise. Hearing the sound of the roof caving in and the screams from inside, villagers from the surrounding area immediately rushed to the spot. They discovered that Bablu and his entire family were buried under the debris of the collapsed roof.

Villagers Launched Rescue Operation

Following the incident, chaos erupted among the villagers. People immediately informed the police and began rescue efforts themselves. Without wasting any time, the local residents initiated a rescue operation at their own level and attempted to clear the debris. After considerable effort, the local people managed to pull out all five members of the family trapped under the roof. However, due to the immense weight of the debris and the prolonged period they were trapped, Mohammad Bablu, his wife Roshni Khatoon, and their three children had already died at the scene.

Patna Police Sent Bodies for Post-Mortem

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Akilpur police station personnel promptly arrived at the scene and began an investigation. With the help of the villagers, the police recovered the bodies of the deceased and conducted inquest proceedings. Local police stated that the horrific accident occurred due to the dilapidated and old condition of the house. The police have taken possession of all the bodies and sent them to the sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem examination.

Mourning in the Area

The deceased, Md. Bablu, worked as a labourer. The death of five members of the same family has cast a shadow of mourning over the entire Manas Bazaar and Manas Panchayat. The police are carrying out further legal proceedings.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bihar news

Published on:

10 Nov 2025 08:49 am

English News / Bihar / Patna / Patna: Five of family die as dilapidated house roof collapses

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

Patna

Bihar

Trending

Bihar 2nd Phase Voting: India-Nepal Border Sealed for 72 Hours, Amit Shah Says 'If terrorists fire bullets…'

अमित शाह ने लालू-राहुल पर साधा निशाना
National News

Bihar Elections 2025: 40 seats in Tirhut, 24 in Seemanchal, and 26 in Magadh will decide who forms the government

Patna

Bihar Election: India-Nepal Border Sealed, Trains Also Suspended for 3 Days Amidst High Alert Before Bihar’s Second Phase Voting

Bihar News: भारत-नेपाल सीमा प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Patna

Bihar Election: Nitish Kumar pleased with record voting, vows to make Bihar a top state

Nitish Kumar
Patna

Bihar Elections: Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Purnea, Yogi to rally in Raxaul, Chirag claims NDA will win

National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.