Patna Independence Day Traffic Restrictions: Avoid These Roads on August 15th

1. Vehicle movement on Fraser Road from Dak Bungla Chowk to Gandhi Maidan will be closed until the event concludes.

2. Routes from Kotwali ‘T’ to Police Lines and from Chhajjubag towards T.N. Banerjee Road and Buddha Marg will be closed.

3. On J.P. Ganga Path near the Commissioner's Office, only vehicles with passes will be allowed entry.

4. The route from Dak Bungla to J.P. Golumbar on Fraser Road will be reserved for the Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and VIP pass holders.

5. Parking will be prohibited on Deshratna Marg, Circular Road, Bailey Road, and other main areas around Gandhi Maidan. Unpermitted vehicles will be towed away.