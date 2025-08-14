Patna Independence Day Traffic Restrictions: Avoid These Roads on August 15th

In view of the Independence Day celebrations, Patna Traffic Police have implemented revised traffic arrangements across the city. A detailed traffic and parking plan has been released, with penalties for traffic violations. These arrangements will be in effect from 7:00 AM on Friday until the conclusion of the main ceremony at Gandhi Maidan. The plan aims to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow during the flag-hoisting ceremony by the Chief Minister at 9:00 AM.
Strict regulations are in place regarding entry and parking in the Gandhi Maidan area. Vehicle movement from Dak Bungla Chowk to Gandhi Maidan will be completely prohibited. Designated parking areas have been arranged for attendees, and they are advised to park their vehicles by 8:30 AM. Colour-coded parking permits will be in use, with yellow cards reserved for the media. Emergency service vehicles will be exempt from these restrictions.
According to the traffic plan, senior state leaders will enter through Gate Number 1, while VIP and VVIP guests will enter through Gate Number 10. Gate Number 9 is designated for media representatives, Gates Number 12 and 13 for women, Gates Number 2, 3, and 4 for students, and Gates Number 6 and 7 for the general public. Bicycle and motorcycle parking will be available near Udyog Bhavan in the eastern direction.
1. Vehicle movement on Fraser Road from Dak Bungla Chowk to Gandhi Maidan will be closed until the event concludes.
2. Routes from Kotwali ‘T’ to Police Lines and from Chhajjubag towards T.N. Banerjee Road and Buddha Marg will be closed.
3. On J.P. Ganga Path near the Commissioner's Office, only vehicles with passes will be allowed entry.
4. The route from Dak Bungla to J.P. Golumbar on Fraser Road will be reserved for the Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and VIP pass holders.
5. Parking will be prohibited on Deshratna Marg, Circular Road, Bailey Road, and other main areas around Gandhi Maidan. Unpermitted vehicles will be towed away.
The operation of goods and commercial vehicles will be strictly prohibited during the ceremony. Entry of such vehicles will be restricted at major intersections like Chirayatand, Mithapur, R Block, and Dumra Chowki. Autos and e-rickshaws will be diverted to alternative routes, and city bus services will also operate on revised routes, avoiding the Gandhi Maidan area. The traffic police have appealed to the public to park their vehicles only in designated areas, arrive early, and cooperate with the administration.