Patna Metro: Bihar’s First Metro to Run in Patna from Today, Train Every 20 Minutes, Know Full Timings, Fare, and Route

Metro to run on tracks in Patna. (Photo: Social site Patna Metro)
Patna Metro: The capital of Bihar, Patna, will witness a historic moment on Monday. Today, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will formally inaugurate Bihar's first metro train. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, along with several leaders and senior officials, will be present. With this inauguration, Bihar will join the select states in the country where metro trains run.
In the first phase of the Patna Metro project, the train is being started for passengers from ISBT to Bhutnath Road. There are three major stations on this route: ISBT Station, Zero Mile Station, and Bhutnath Road Station. This route will later be extended to Patna Junction and Malahi Pakri. The total length of the first phase will be approximately 14 kilometres.
Metro service for passengers will be available from 8 AM to 10 PM. In the initial phase, trains will be available at an interval of every 20 minutes. This means if you miss one train, the next one will be ready in just 20 minutes. In the coming months, this frequency will be reduced to every 10 minutes to provide more convenience to passengers.
The fare for Patna Metro has been kept very affordable so that more and more people can use it. Passengers can pay using smart cards, UPI, and QR tickets. Automatic Ticket Machines (TVM) have been installed at all stations to save passengers from queuing.
The coaches of Patna Metro are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. CCTV cameras, emergency panic buttons, and automatic doors have been installed in every coach. The maximum speed of the train will be up to 80 kilometres per hour. Security responsibility has been handed over to CISF, which will manage security arrangements similar to the Delhi Metro.
Each station of Patna Metro has been designed to reflect the local art and culture. The ISBT station is designed on the theme of "Gateway of Patna," while the Bhutnath station will showcase Madhubani and Mithila art. This will give passengers an experience of Bihar's cultural identity along with their journey.
The total length of both corridors will be approximately 32 kilometres. In the future, interchange stations will also be built between these two routes so that passengers can easily travel from one line to another.
Big NewsView All
Patna
Bihar
Trending