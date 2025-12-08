Patna Metro: Dual Connectivity Hub Being Built 21 Metres Below Rajendra Nagar Rail Line, Metro to Run from 5 Stations in New Year

Patna Metro: Construction work on the Patna Metro project is progressing rapidly. This mega infrastructure project, which will reduce the traffic pressure in the capital, is set to become a major mode of transport for people in the new year. Currently, metro operations are underway from ISBT, Zero Mile, and Bhutnath stations, and preparations are complete to extend it to five stations very soon.
Currently, the metro is successfully operating on the primary corridor of Patna Metro from ISBT to Bhutnath via Zero Mile. This route is approximately 2.9 kilometres long. The target is to complete the construction work up to Malahi Pakri by the end of December. After this, a total of 5 stations from ISBT to Malahi Pakri will be connected to the metro network.
According to the construction agency, Patna Metro will be ready for operation on the 6.107-kilometre-long route from ISBT to Malahi Pakri at the beginning of the new year. However, the metro will not stop at Khemnichak station yet, as the station construction has not started due to delays in land availability. Officials state that the construction of Khemnichak station will take approximately six months.
The most special attraction of Patna Metro will be the Rajendra Nagar underground metro station, which will be built a full 21 metres below ground level. This station will be among the deepest metro stations in the country. The Rajendra Nagar railway line passes above it, and the metro will pass underneath without any disruption. This station will be a dual connectivity hub for rail and metro, allowing passengers to directly transfer from the train to the metro.
Patna Junction metro station will be the most important interchange point of the entire network. The Red Line and Blue Line will intersect here. This will make travel between major areas like ISBT, Danapur, Patna Junction, and Khemnichak extremely easy and fast. On January 15, a technical team from Delhi Metro will visit Patna to inspect the Rajendra Nagar, Moinul Haque, and Patna Junction underground stations. Following this, the project is expected to receive final technical approval.
Most of the work on the metro line between Bhutnath and Malahi Pakri has been completed. Track and electrical work have been completed for approximately 90 feet from Malahi Pakri station. The work of laying tracks and installing electrical poles is also progressing rapidly beyond Bhutnath station. Additionally, the work to connect Bhutnath, Zero Mile, and ISBT stations from both directions is in its final stages.
The fare for the primary corridor of Patna Metro has already been announced. Currently, people are travelling from Bhutnath to ISBT for Rs 15. However, once operations begin up to Malahi Pakri, the entire journey from ISBT to Malahi Pakri will cost Rs 30.
