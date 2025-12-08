8 दिसंबर 2025,

सोमवार

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patna

Patna Metro: Dual Connectivity Hub Being Built 21 Metres Below Rajendra Nagar Rail Line, Metro to Run from 5 Stations in New Year

Patna Metro: The metro, currently running from three stations in Patna, will soon reach five stations, while the dual connectivity hub being built 21 metres below Rajendra Nagar is set to give the capital a new pace.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 08, 2025

Patna Metro: Construction work on the Patna Metro project is progressing rapidly. This mega infrastructure project, which will reduce the traffic pressure in the capital, is set to become a major mode of transport for people in the new year. Currently, metro operations are underway from ISBT, Zero Mile, and Bhutnath stations, and preparations are complete to extend it to five stations very soon.

Metro running from three stations, 5 more stations to be added in the next phase

Currently, the metro is successfully operating on the primary corridor of Patna Metro from ISBT to Bhutnath via Zero Mile. This route is approximately 2.9 kilometres long. The target is to complete the construction work up to Malahi Pakri by the end of December. After this, a total of 5 stations from ISBT to Malahi Pakri will be connected to the metro network.

Metro to run on a 6.107 km route from January

According to the construction agency, Patna Metro will be ready for operation on the 6.107-kilometre-long route from ISBT to Malahi Pakri at the beginning of the new year. However, the metro will not stop at Khemnichak station yet, as the station construction has not started due to delays in land availability. Officials state that the construction of Khemnichak station will take approximately six months.

A 21-meter deep dual connectivity hub will be built in Rajendra Nagar

The most special attraction of Patna Metro will be the Rajendra Nagar underground metro station, which will be built a full 21 metres below ground level. This station will be among the deepest metro stations in the country. The Rajendra Nagar railway line passes above it, and the metro will pass underneath without any disruption. This station will be a dual connectivity hub for rail and metro, allowing passengers to directly transfer from the train to the metro.

Patna Junction to be the largest interchange of the metro network

Patna Junction metro station will be the most important interchange point of the entire network. The Red Line and Blue Line will intersect here. This will make travel between major areas like ISBT, Danapur, Patna Junction, and Khemnichak extremely easy and fast. On January 15, a technical team from Delhi Metro will visit Patna to inspect the Rajendra Nagar, Moinul Haque, and Patna Junction underground stations. Following this, the project is expected to receive final technical approval.

Track and electrical work up to Malahi Pakri almost complete

Most of the work on the metro line between Bhutnath and Malahi Pakri has been completed. Track and electrical work have been completed for approximately 90 feet from Malahi Pakri station. The work of laying tracks and installing electrical poles is also progressing rapidly beyond Bhutnath station. Additionally, the work to connect Bhutnath, Zero Mile, and ISBT stations from both directions is in its final stages.

Metro fare decided

The fare for the primary corridor of Patna Metro has already been announced. Currently, people are travelling from Bhutnath to ISBT for Rs 15. However, once operations begin up to Malahi Pakri, the entire journey from ISBT to Malahi Pakri will cost Rs 30.

  • 0 to 3 km: Rs 15
  • 3 to 6 km: Rs 30

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bihar news

Published on:

08 Dec 2025 11:41 am

English News / Bihar / Patna / Patna Metro: Dual Connectivity Hub Being Built 21 Metres Below Rajendra Nagar Rail Line, Metro to Run from 5 Stations in New Year

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

Patna

Bihar

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.