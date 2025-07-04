4 July 2025,

Friday

Patna Metro to Cost More Than Delhi; Parking and Restaurants in Plan

The Patna Metro is set to begin operations on 15 August. Preparations are in their final stages. Work is underway on finishing the metro stations, including the installation of lifts and escalators. Vehicle parking facilities will also be available at the metro stations.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 04, 2025

metro train
Metro Train (Image: AI created)

Patna Metro Update: The fare for Patna's metro will be higher than that of Delhi's. The minimum fare in Delhi is ₹10, while in Patna, it will be ₹15. The Patna Metro Rail Corporation has announced that the metro will commence operations on 15 August. Metro stations will offer parking facilities and shops selling food and beverages. Patna residents can use the metro from 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

Initial Metro Route

Initially, the metro will run from Malahi Pakri in Kankarbagh to the Patliputra Bus Terminal, costing passengers ₹30. The fare structure sets a minimum fare of ₹15 for 0-3 km and ₹30 for 3-6 km. Since the distance between Malahi Pakri in Kankarbagh and the Patliputra Bus Terminal is more than 3 km, passengers will have to pay ₹30.

Malahi Pakri Metro Station Completion

The Malahi Pakri Metro Station is complete. Installation of lifts and escalators is underway. The station will have entry and exit points on both sides, allowing access from Hanuman Nagar and the Patliputra Stadium. Given the anticipated crowds, four lifts and escalators are being installed at Malahi Pakri. Stairs are also provided for those unable to use lifts or escalators. The Patna Metro's Public Relations Officer stated that all work will be completed by 15 July.

Malahi Pakri Metro Station: Underground and Two-Storey

The Malahi Pakri Metro Station will be underground and two-storeyed. Of the four metro stations opening on 15 August, Malahi Pakri is the only one that will be both underground and two-storeyed. The first phase includes four metro stations: Malahi Pakri, Bhutanath, Zero Mile, and Patliputra Bus Terminal. All stations will have parking facilities and shops selling tea, snacks, and other necessities. Finishing work is ongoing.

Metro Operating Hours: 5 AM to 11 PM

The Patna metro will operate from 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM. The metro will provide Patna residents with a faster and safer commute, ensuring timely arrival at destinations and relief from traffic congestion. It will also offer a luxurious travel experience.

Patna Metro: 35 km Network

The Patna metro will cover a total of 34.39 km, with two corridors: an East-West corridor (16.94 km) and a North-South corridor (14.45 km). Construction is divided into two phases. The first phase involves 26 metro stations – 13 elevated and 13 underground. Currently, the track from Malahi Pakri to the Patliputra Bus Terminal is complete. Approximately 6 km of the corridor will be operational from 15 August.

Published on:

04 Jul 2025 11:01 am

