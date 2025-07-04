Patna Metro to Cost More Than Delhi; Parking and Restaurants in Plan

The Malahi Pakri Metro Station is complete. Installation of lifts and escalators is underway. The station will have entry and exit points on both sides, allowing access from Hanuman Nagar and the Patliputra Stadium. Given the anticipated crowds, four lifts and escalators are being installed at Malahi Pakri. Stairs are also provided for those unable to use lifts or escalators. The Patna Metro's Public Relations Officer stated that all work will be completed by 15 July.