Patna Metro Phase 1 Commences This Month; Phase 2 to Reach Bihta and AIIMS

Patna Metro: Patna, the capital of Bihar, is on the verge of entering a new era of metro rail transport. After a long wait, the first phase of the Patna Metro Rail Project is set to commence by the end of this month. Jivesh Kumar, the Minister for Urban Development and Housing, announced that the initial phase will involve the operation of metro trains on a 6.20-kilometre primary corridor, from ISBT to Malahi Pakri. Key stations along this route include Zero Mile, Bhutanath, and Khemani Chak.