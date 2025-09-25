Patna Metro Phase 1 Commences This Month; Phase 2 to Reach Bihta and AIIMS

Patna Metro: Patna, the capital of Bihar, is on the verge of entering a new era of metro rail transport. After a long wait, the first phase of the Patna Metro Rail Project is set to commence by the end of this month. Jivesh Kumar, the Minister for Urban Development and Housing, announced that the initial phase will involve the operation of metro trains on a 6.20-kilometre primary corridor, from ISBT to Malahi Pakri. Key stations along this route include Zero Mile, Bhutanath, and Khemani Chak.
The government's plans extend beyond the first phase. Phase-2 will see the metro network expand to include the Bihar Airport, AIIMS, and several other important areas of Patna. This will significantly improve transportation within the capital and alleviate long-standing issues like traffic congestion.
Bihar has undergone significant development over the past two decades. Before 2005, the picture of Patna and many cities in the state was vastly different—potholed roads, overflowing drains, heaps of garbage, and a lack of infrastructure. At that time, the cities lacked robust public transport systems and clear urban development plans.
However, after 2005, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state government initiated several landmark initiatives in infrastructure, sanitation, and transportation. Today, the same Bihar, once known for its dirt and squalor, is creating a new identity for itself across the country through metro rail, smart roads, waste management, and sanitation campaigns.
During the “Swachhta Hi Seva-2025” programme, Minister Jivesh Kumar stated that the Swachhotsav, which began in Bihar on 17 September, will continue until 29 October. Where once heaps of garbage were a common sight in cities, the efforts of urban bodies have completely transformed the urban landscape. The government aims to make all cities in Bihar completely garbage-free by next year.
Along with the sanitation mission, metro rail projects are also charting a new course for urban development in Bihar. These initiatives are not limited to just transportation or cleanliness; they represent significant steps towards major changes in the state's economic and social structure.
The Patna Metro Project will not only provide citizens of the capital with better and safer transportation but will also alleviate long-standing problems like traffic jams. The expansion of the metro network will also lead to increased employment, investment, and business activity. This project is not merely a transport system; it symbolises the transformation Bihar has achieved in the last two decades.