Patna Metro to Run 14 Hours Daily, Initially Halting at Three Stations

Officials believe that the metro service will make travel in the capital more comfortable and environmentally friendly. It is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and save commuters valuable time. Furthermore, it will boost tourism, trade, and employment opportunities. This government project is a significant step towards establishing Patna among India's major cities. The inauguration of the Patna Metro is imminent, and citizens will soon hear announcements such as "Doors will open on the left". This service will not only exemplify modernity but also serve as a medium to showcase Bihar's cultural identity across the nation.