Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Patna

Patna Metro to Run 14 Hours Daily, Initially Halting at Three Stations

Patna Metro: The Patna Metro is set to commence operations soon, initially running from Patliputra Bus Terminal to Bhutanath. This aesthetically pleasing saffron-coloured metro train will showcase Bihar's cultural heritage and alleviate the city's traffic congestion.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Sep 12, 2025

patna metro

Patna is on the cusp of realising its modern transportation dreams. Preparations are complete for the launch of the city's first metro train service. Officials from the Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRC) have announced that initially, the metro will run from Patliputra Bus Terminal to Phulwari Sharif (Bhutanath). The service will operate daily from 8 am to 10 pm, offering 14 hours of convenient travel. This will not only provide citizens with a faster and safer travel option but also offer a sustainable solution to Patna's persistent traffic woes.

Trial Run Underway

Trial runs have commenced, operating on the elevated track since Sunday. These trials rigorously test the track's stability, safety measures, power supply system, system integration, and dynamic performance. The project is in the final stages of technical inspection. Officials have stated that a single journey will take approximately 20 minutes.

Three Stations Initially

In the initial phase, the metro will stop at three stations: Patliputra Bus Terminal, Khemani Chak, and Phulwari Sharif (Bhutanath). Due to ongoing construction at Khemani Chak station, the metro will initially run directly from the depot to Phulwari Sharif (Bhutanath). The service is planned to be extended to Malahi Pakri by November, with preparations at the Malahi Pakri station nearing completion.

Showcasing Bihar's Heritage

The Patna Metro will be a blend of modernity and cultural representation. The three-carriage metro train, brought from Pune and painted in a gerua (saffron) colour, features images showcasing Bihar's rich cultural heritage both inside and outside the carriages. Images of historical landmarks such as Golghar, Mahavir Mandir, and Mahatma Buddha will greet passengers.

Relief from Traffic Congestion

Officials believe that the metro service will make travel in the capital more comfortable and environmentally friendly. It is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and save commuters valuable time. Furthermore, it will boost tourism, trade, and employment opportunities. This government project is a significant step towards establishing Patna among India's major cities. The inauguration of the Patna Metro is imminent, and citizens will soon hear announcements such as "Doors will open on the left". This service will not only exemplify modernity but also serve as a medium to showcase Bihar's cultural identity across the nation.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar news

Updated on:

12 Sept 2025 04:03 pm

Published on:

12 Sept 2025 03:57 pm

English News / Bihar / Patna / Patna Metro to Run 14 Hours Daily, Initially Halting at Three Stations
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.