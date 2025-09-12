Patna Metro to Run 14 Hours Daily, Initially Halting at Three Stations

Patna is on the cusp of realising its modern transportation dreams. Preparations are complete for the launch of the city's first metro train service. Officials from the Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRC) have announced that initially, the metro will run from Patliputra Bus Terminal to Phulwari Sharif (Bhutanath). The service will operate daily from 8 am to 10 pm, offering 14 hours of convenient travel. This will not only provide citizens with a faster and safer travel option but also offer a sustainable solution to Patna's persistent traffic woes.
Trial runs have commenced, operating on the elevated track since Sunday. These trials rigorously test the track's stability, safety measures, power supply system, system integration, and dynamic performance. The project is in the final stages of technical inspection. Officials have stated that a single journey will take approximately 20 minutes.
In the initial phase, the metro will stop at three stations: Patliputra Bus Terminal, Khemani Chak, and Phulwari Sharif (Bhutanath). Due to ongoing construction at Khemani Chak station, the metro will initially run directly from the depot to Phulwari Sharif (Bhutanath). The service is planned to be extended to Malahi Pakri by November, with preparations at the Malahi Pakri station nearing completion.
The Patna Metro will be a blend of modernity and cultural representation. The three-carriage metro train, brought from Pune and painted in a gerua (saffron) colour, features images showcasing Bihar's rich cultural heritage both inside and outside the carriages. Images of historical landmarks such as Golghar, Mahavir Mandir, and Mahatma Buddha will greet passengers.
Officials believe that the metro service will make travel in the capital more comfortable and environmentally friendly. It is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and save commuters valuable time. Furthermore, it will boost tourism, trade, and employment opportunities. This government project is a significant step towards establishing Patna among India's major cities. The inauguration of the Patna Metro is imminent, and citizens will soon hear announcements such as "Doors will open on the left". This service will not only exemplify modernity but also serve as a medium to showcase Bihar's cultural identity across the nation.