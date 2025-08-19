Patna-Purnia Expressway: A Game Changer for Bihar

The 250-kilometre-long expressway will commence at Miranagar Arezi (Hajipur) on NH-22 and pass through Narharpur, Harlochanpur, Bazidpur, Sarounja, Rasna, Parora, and Fatehpur, connecting to NH-27 (East-West Corridor) at Hansdaha in Purnea district. The project will include 21 major bridges, 140 minor bridges, 11 railway overbridges, 21 interchanges, and 322 underpasses. Separate link roads will also be constructed to connect the district headquarters of Samastipur, Saharsa, and Madhepura. Land acquisition is progressing rapidly across more than 250 villages in 29 blocks across 6 districts for the project. Construction will commence upon completion of land acquisition.