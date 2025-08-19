Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Patna

Patna-Purnia Expressway: A Game Changer for Bihar

The central government has officially granted national expressway status to the Patna-Purnia Expressway.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 19, 2025

Patna–Purnia Expressway
Patna–Purnia Expressway (Photo: Road Construction Department, social media)

The Patna-Purnea Expressway, one of Bihar's most ambitious road projects, has been officially designated a national expressway by the central government. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a notification declaring the expressway as National Expressway-9 (NE-9). This will be Bihar's first expressway entirely within the state's boundaries.

Patna-Purnia Expressway: A Game Changer

Expressing gratitude to the central government, Bihar's Minister of Road Construction, Nitin Nabin, stated: “The notification of the Patna-Purnia Expressway as National Expressway-9 is a moment of pride for Bihar. Since the project's announcement, work has been progressing rapidly, and the state government is providing, and will continue to provide, all necessary support to the central government for its timely completion.”

Patna to Purnia in Just 3 Hours

He further added: “This project will give a new direction to the state's road infrastructure. Once operational, the journey from Patna to Purnia will be completed in just 3 hours, giving a new impetus to the socio-economic development of the Seemanchal region. The national expressway status is undoubtedly a historic achievement for Bihar.”

Benefiting Numerous Regions

The 250-kilometre-long expressway will commence at Miranagar Arezi (Hajipur) on NH-22 and pass through Narharpur, Harlochanpur, Bazidpur, Sarounja, Rasna, Parora, and Fatehpur, connecting to NH-27 (East-West Corridor) at Hansdaha in Purnea district. The project will include 21 major bridges, 140 minor bridges, 11 railway overbridges, 21 interchanges, and 322 underpasses. Separate link roads will also be constructed to connect the district headquarters of Samastipur, Saharsa, and Madhepura. Land acquisition is progressing rapidly across more than 250 villages in 29 blocks across 6 districts for the project. Construction will commence upon completion of land acquisition.

Related Topics

Bihar news

Published on:

19 Aug 2025 12:41 pm

English News / Bihar / Patna / Patna-Purnia Expressway: A Game Changer for Bihar
