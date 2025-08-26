Patna road accident: Speeding vehicle kills five, including four from same family

Road Accident in Patna A horrific road accident near Patna claimed the lives of four members of the same family, while one woman sustained critical injuries. According to locals, the victims were standing by the roadside when a speeding vehicle ran them over. Police arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident and rushed the injured woman to the hospital for treatment.
The incident occurred on Monday night on the approach lane of the four-lane road in Jamunichak, Patna. The victims, women who had gone to relieve themselves, were standing on the roadside when a speeding Thar vehicle struck them, resulting in the death of four individuals. Enraged villagers blocked the road in protest following the incident. A heavy police presence has been deployed at the scene.
Reports suggest that two women and three children had left home to relieve themselves. When they did not return for a long time, their family members went searching for them. A village youth discovered the body of one child on the road, with another child's body lying nearby. The bodies of the deceased were scattered on the road. Following the incident, locals blocked NH-30A, causing a traffic jam of approximately 3 kilometres on the Bakhtiarpur Mokama four-lane road.